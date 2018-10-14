Brazil’s presidential candidate Haddad accuses far-right rival of ‘fomenting violence’

SAO PAULO: Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is “fomenting violence” and is a danger to democracy, his leftist rival Fernando Haddad told AFP on Saturday.
Haddad, trailing in the polls ahead of an October 28 runoff, argued against Bolsonaro’s pledge to ease gun laws for citizens to combat rampant insecurity and highlighted contentious remarks Bolsonaro has made.
“My adversary foments violence, including a culture of rape,” Haddad said, recalling an episode when Bolsonaro told a congresswoman she didn’t “deserve” to be raped by him.
He stressed he believed Brazil was seeing the biggest peril since returning to democracy three decades ago, saying: “In my opinion, the big threat to the continent is Bolsonaro.”
The charges were made as violent incidents linked to the election occurred in various parts of Brazil. Early this week, a man was stabbed to death in a bar for reportedly yelling support for Haddad’s Workers Party. A transgender woman also said she was beaten by Bolsonaro supporters in the street.
Haddad, a former mayor of Sao Paulo, is fighting to close a big gap between him and Bolsonaro, who admires US President Donald Trump and is nostalgic for Brazil’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship.
Haddad is pushing for televised debates that his rival has so far avoided, initially because of a wound Bolsonaro suffered when a lone assailant stabbed him while campaigning last month.
In the first round of the election last Sunday, Bolsonaro easily dominated, winning 46 percent of the vote to Haddad’s 29 percent.
A subsequent Datafolha survey suggested Bolsonaro, a former paratrooper running on an anti-crime, anti-corruption platform, had 58 percent voter support going into the run-off, against 42 percent for Haddad.
In his interview with AFP in Sao Paulo, Haddad homed in on the frontrunner’s message that has resonated most with Brazilians: Bolsonaro’s law-and-order pledges that include making it easier for citizens to defend themselves with firearms, boosting the police force, and lowering the age of criminal responsibility to 16.
“Arming the population will resolve nothing. It’s the state that has to implement public safety,” he said.
He added that the outgoing government had fallen short in this area, especially in combating organized crime.
Bolsonaro was singularly unsuited to fighting violence, Haddad said, pointing to a campaign moment when the far-right candidate feigned shooting up the Workers Party.
“How can a person preaching intolerance offer security to anyone?” he asked.
Haddad also pushed back against a public perception highlighted by Bolsonaro that the Workers Party, in power from 2003 to 2016, was corrupt — a view confirmed by the incarceration of its icon, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, for corruption.
His party had made “errors,” he admitted.
“Our government didn’t brush anything under the carpet. Obviously, what people saw outside the carpet wasn’t pretty but that was combated with legislation we approved and... all organs of the state will be strengthened in our new government,” Haddad said.
“I share the same view as society that corruption is something intolerable.”
But he also pointed to Bolsonaro’s very thin record of being involved in passing laws despite nearly three decades in Congress, saying: “He rails against things. But what he proposes has no consistency whatsoever.”
Haddad declared: “That person is leader in the polls, but he will lose.”
Lula, he said, was “very happy” at Haddad’s performance so far in the elections, especially as he had been a late replacement for the ex-president in September, after a court ruled Lula to be ineligible to run again.
Haddad also tackled attempts by Bolsonaro’s campaign to claim the Workers Party was the same as the Socialist regime running neighboring Venezuela, in crisis under President Nicolas Maduro.
The Workers Party’s run in government in Brazil “didn’t look anything like what is happening in Venezuela,” he said, adding that his party “was born in the challenge to all authoritarian regimes on the left and right — unlike Bolsonaro whose roots are in the military dictatorship.”
Record number of native American women running in US midterms
Two are Democrats. The third is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump. But all three hope to make a difference on Capitol Hill — and do their tribes proud.
“I’m a woman, a woman of color. That seems to be who we need in office right now to really push the issues that we care about,” Deb Haaland, who is running in New Mexico, told AFP in an interview.
The 57-year-old single mother also says she wants to be a “strong voice” for native Americans, other minorities and the poor.
Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe in New Mexico. So is Yvette Herrell, who is running in a different district — and is a dyed-in-the-wool Republican.
The two women have little in common, beyond their ethnic background.
Haaland supports abortion rights, Herrell is against them; Haaland supports immigration reform that would provide so-called “Dreamers” with a path to citizenship, while Herrell wants to boost border security.
In Kansas, Sharice Davids — a lesbian lawyer and former mixed martial arts fighter who is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation — is running for Congress as a Democrat.
Seven native American men are also running in the 2018 midterm elections — the total of 10 is double the number of indigenous candidates who ran in 2016.
On November 6, all 435 seats in the House and a third of the 100 Senate seats are up for grabs. The polls are seen as a key litmus test halfway through Trump’s first term in the Oval Office.
The increase in the number of native American candidates is not only in the Congressional races — more are also vying for seats in local and state legislatures, as well as governorships.
Mark Trahant, the editor-in-chief of Indian Country Today, a specialized digital news platform, says that 100 candidates are seeking office nationwide on all levels of government, including 52 women.
Both figures are a record.
For Trahant, Trump was certainly a motivating factor in leading more native Americans to try their luck at the polls.
“It certainly was the inspiration for people to say this time, ‘I’m actually going to run and not just talk about it’.”
Paulette Jordan and Andria Tupola are hoping to win the governor’s mansions in Idaho and Hawaii, respectively.
Among the men, Kevin Stitt is running for governor in Oklahoma, which is home to the only two native American congressmen currently serving — Tom Cole and Markwayne Mullin, both Republicans.
Throughout US history, more than a dozen native American men have been elected to Congress.
Haaland says Trump certainly helped drive her into a political career.
But Christine Marie Sierra, a professor emerita of political science at the University of New Mexico, says the explanation for the record number of native American candidates is a bit more complicated.
“It’s a longer story. It is a story that has been happening frankly since the 1990s with more women running for office and more women getting elected,” especially women of color, Sierra told AFP.
Traditionally, voter turnout among native Americans is lower than average — five to 14 percentage points lower. So in order to get elected, an indigenous candidate needs to appeal to a wider audience.
For Sierra, “women of color in particular are very good candidates.”
“They can relate to voters as women, as racial minorities, as working class, as mothers,” she explained.
Cole, a member of the Chickasaw Nation who is expected to win re-election in Oklahoma, said it is “critically important that native Americans have a voice to represent their views and values.”
“I am always happy to see native Americans running for office, whether they are Democrats or Republicans,” Cole told AFP. “They make a valuable contribution to public debate and the legislative process.”
His colleague Mullin is running against a fellow member of the Cherokee Nation, Democrat Jason Nichols.
Nichols has charged that Mullin is a native American “in name only,” and is out of touch with indigenous communities.
“We deserve better,” Nichols told AFP, accusing Mullin of “callousness toward our environment, access to health care, protection for women who have been the victims of domestic violence” — all key issues for native Americans.
Haaland says she is ready to be “a voice on the other side of the aisle” from Cole and Mullin, while working with them on issues that matter to their communities — a list she says is topped by land, water and federal resources.
“With more indigenous people in office, we can make progress for all indigenous communities and to remind the United States that we are still here and our identity is valid,” she said in a recent tweet.