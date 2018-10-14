US wants “regime change” in Iran — Rouhani

The United States is seeking “regime change” in Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, adding that the current US administration is the most hostile that the Islamic Republic has faced in its four decades.
Tensions have increased between Iran and America after US President Donald Trump withdrew from a multi-lateral agreement on Iran’s nuclear program in May.
“In the past 40 years there has not been a more spiteful team than the current US government team toward Iran, Iranians and the Islamic Republic,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast on state TV.
“There was a time when there was one person who had enmity. The rest were moderate. Now...the worst have gathered around each other,” he added in a speech marking the beginning of the academic year at Tehran University.
Rouhani accused the Americans of using psychological and economic warfare and questioning the legitimacy of the Islamic Republic.
“Reducing the legitimacy of the system is their final goal. When they say getting rid of, regime change in their own words, how does regime change happen? Through reducing legitimacy, otherwise a regime doesn’t change,“
He used the English phrase “regime change” to emphasize his point.
Washington reintroduced steps against Iran’s currency trade, metals and auto sectors in August.
With US curbs on Iran’s oil exports set to come into force next month, some Iranians fear their country is entering an economic slump that may prove worse than the period from 2012 to 2015, when it last faced major sanctions.
Vice-president Eshaq Jahangiri played down the impact of the planned restrictions.
“America will certainly not be able to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero,” Jahangiri said on Sunday, according to Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).
“America thinks Saudi Arabia can replace this oil. But right now Iran’s oil has reached more than $80 and with half the previous exports we will have the same income as before,” he added on comments on the IRIB website.
US wants “regime change” in Iran — Rouhani
US wants “regime change” in Iran — Rouhani
- Rouhani said the US is using psychological and economic warfare to pursue a regime change in Iran
- Vice-president Eshaq Jahangiri played down the impact of the planned restrictions, saying the US “will not be able to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero”
The United States is seeking “regime change” in Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, adding that the current US administration is the most hostile that the Islamic Republic has faced in its four decades.
19 migrants die in truck crash, 11 others injured in Turkey
- The migrants were traveling in the truck when it flipped over
- There are still hundreds of thousands of refugees who risk their lives
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s official news agency says at least 19 migrants have been killed in a traffic accident, among them children.
The Anadolu news agency says the migrants were traveling in a truck Sunday in the western province of Izmir when it rolled over. It said 11 other people were injured in the crash and were being treated in nearby hospitals. Their nationalities were not given.
Video footage showed a destroyed truck tipped upside down in a waterway with personal items scattered all around.
Hundreds of thousands of migrants have set out to sea from Turkey’s coasts in the last few years to try to reach neighboring Greece, which is a member of the European Union. A Turkey-EU deal in 2016 to send those migrants back to Turkey significantly curbed the number of illegal crossings but many desperate migrants still attempt the journey.