CAIRO: Egypt’s Sixth of October Development and Investment Co. (SODIC) said on Sunday it was aiming to take over Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development in an exchange of shares.
The offer is conditional on SODIC acquiring at least 51 percent of Madinet Nasr’s shares, SODIC said in a statement to the stock exchange.
Madinet Nasr said in a separate statement to the bourse it had received the written offer on Sunday and would study it.
“The deal, if completed, will create a powerful economic entity in the Egyptian real estate market,” SODIC’s statement said.
SODIC said it would exchange one of its shares for two of Madinet Nasr’s in a direct swap.
Based on SODIC’s last closing price of 19.02 pounds, the offer values the whole of Madinet Nasr at about 11.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($636 million), according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Madinet Nasr had a market value of 7.8 billion pounds at its last close.
After a brief halt in trading, SODIC shares were up around 5 percent and Madinet Nasr’s were around 10 percent higher.
Madinet Nasr is 27.3 percent owned by Egypt’s Beltone Financial Holding and 15.2 percent by the Egyptian government, according to Refinitiv data.
It reported a consolidated net profit of 933 million Egyptian pounds for 2017 on revenue of 2.43 billion pounds.
($1 = 17.9300 Egyptian pounds)
Egypt’s SODIC says seeking to take over Madinet Nasr
Egypt’s SODIC says seeking to take over Madinet Nasr
- The offer is conditional on SODIC acquiring at least 51 percent of Madinet Nasr’s shares
- “The deal, if completed, will create a powerful economic entity in the Egyptian real estate market,” SODIC said
CAIRO: Egypt’s Sixth of October Development and Investment Co. (SODIC) said on Sunday it was aiming to take over Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development in an exchange of shares.
Philippines mulls sponsoring catastrophe bond issue
- The so-called cat bonds would help cover disaster-related risks in the country
- Under the cat bond proposal, the Philippine government would serve as sponsor, with the World Bank issuing the bond to qualified investors
MANILA: The Philippines' finance ministry said on Sunday it was exploring a plan to sponsor a catastrophe bond issue, similar to the one launched by the World Bank early this year covering Latin American earthquakes.
The so-called cat bonds would help cover disaster-related risks in the country, the Department of Finance (DOF) said in a statement. The Southeast Asian country is often hit by earthquakes and strong typhoons.
The DOF said it was also looking at offering peso-denominated securities to offshore investors, such as Global Depositary Notes (GDN).
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez discussed the proposals with executives of Citigroup on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund-World Bank meetings in Indonesia, the DOF said.
Under the cat bond proposal, the Philippine government would serve as sponsor, with the World Bank issuing the bond to qualified investors, the DOF said, without mentioning any issue size.
"Depending on the insurance coverage and its trigger, the Philippines as sponsor of the cat bonds will get paid the principal contributed by investors if a catastrophe occurs," it said.
Cat bonds are attractive to investors looking to diversify their portfolios such as hedge fund investors and asset managers, it said.
The World Bank launched a $1.4 billion cat bond early this year covering Latin American earthquakes, the largest earthquake cat bond on record.
Dominguez also said the Philippines was open to Citi's proposal on launching GDNs, which would help diversify the country's investor profile and boost the liquidity available in the domestic economy.