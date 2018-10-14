Britain, France and Germany encourage Saudi-Turkish efforts in Khashoggi case

LONDON: Britain, France and Germany on Sunday welcomed efforts by Saudi Arabia and Turkey to probe the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a Saudi national who had been based in the US, has been missing since Oct. 2, when he visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to secure divorce papers.

A statement by British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, France’s Jean-Yves Le Drian and Germany’s Heiko Maas said it encouraged efforts to investigate Khashoggi’s disappearance.

“We encourage joint Saudi-Turkish efforts in that regard, and expect the Saudi Government to provide a complete and detailed response. We have conveyed this message directly to the Saudi authorities,” the statement said.

The foreign ministers called on the Saudi and Turkish authorities to mount a “credible investigation” into Khashoggi’s disappearance.

“There needs to be a credible investigation to establish the truth about what happened, and — if relevant — to identify those bearing responsibility for the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, and ensure that they are held to account,” they said.