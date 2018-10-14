Britain, France and Germany encourage Saudi-Turkish efforts in Khashoggi case

Search form

﻿

Jamal Khashoggi, a contributor to The Washington Post, vanished more than a week ago in Istanbul, Turkey. (File photo / AFP)
LONDON: Britain, France and Germany on Sunday welcomed efforts by Saudi Arabia and Turkey to probe the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a Saudi national who had been based in the US, has been missing since Oct. 2, when he visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to secure divorce papers.

A statement by British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, France’s Jean-Yves Le Drian and Germany’s Heiko Maas said it encouraged efforts to investigate Khashoggi’s disappearance.

“We encourage joint Saudi-Turkish efforts in that regard, and expect the Saudi Government to provide a complete and detailed response. We have conveyed this message directly to the Saudi authorities,” the statement said. 

The foreign ministers called on the Saudi and Turkish authorities to mount a “credible investigation” into Khashoggi’s disappearance.

“There needs to be a credible investigation to establish the truth about what happened, and — if relevant — to identify those bearing responsibility for the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, and ensure that they are held to account,” they said.

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II has opened the country’s third ordinary session of parliament and delivered a speech during which he vowed to crack down on corruption.
The king acknowledged “dissatisfaction with the way current challenges are being addressed.”
“The process of construction and development in Jordan, as in other countries, has been marred by some flaws and challenges, which we need to learn from,” he said in his speech to mark the opening of parliament in Amman.
“Homelands are not built with skepticism and self-flagellation, nor with undermining achievements or denying them, but with knowledge, will and hard work.”
The king said he will not allow “Jordan’s reputation be at stake,” stressing that the country is capable of fighting corruption.
“All Jordanians have an equal right to justice, and corruption will not be left unaddressed to become a chronic social illness.
“I hereby affirm that the state’s institutions are well capable of uprooting corruption and holding to account those who dare to encroach on public funds,” he added.
Earlier in June, thousands of Jordanians hit the streets to protest against corruption, price rises and austerity measures.
The week of mass demonstrations forced the prime minister’s resignation and the withdrawal of a controversial income tax bill.
With a lack of natural resources to boost state coffers, Jordan relies heavily on foreign aid and faces an unemployment rate of 18.5 percent.
In 2016 Amman secured a $723-million loan from the International Monetary Fund, but the resultant economic reforms led to price hikes.

