Smart cities at the center of Dubai’s GITEX Technology week

DUBAI: The first day of the GITEX Technology week kicked off on Sunday in an exhibition that centered around the “rise of smart cities,” with innovation’s front runners from all around the world showcasing what they have to offer.

“We live in a world where all emerging tech is coming together, from blockchain, to drones to automation,” blockchain influencer, Kris Bennet (aka Blockchain Beard Guy) said during opening remarks at the forum, adding that “it’s all heading toward smart cities.”

Bennet also said: “We have seen more change happen in the past 10 years than we ever have.”

Sprawling across Dubai’s massive World Trade Center area, the GITEX stands range from young start-ups hoping to lure sponsors to well-established businesses staying ahead of their competitors with the latest innovations and solutions.

The 38th annual exhibition is split among several categories including, Gulf Comms & Mobility, Global Solution Providers, Smart Workplace & Smart Homes, Value Added Distributors, Printing & Automation, Consumer Tech, Enterprise Software, Network & Security, Future Tech and IOT Big Cloud Data.

One of the more crowded stands was that of digital creative development non-profit MUTEK AE. The stand was a large, white igloo structure standing at the edge of Za’abeel Hall 6 that, upon entering, turns into a journey of lights and sounds that transports visitors into another world.

“It’s bringing together technology and art in an immersive and interactive experience,” Micro MUTEK AE general and artistic director Mehdi Ansari said.

Many country’s pavilions were seen grouping several start-ups across the hall floors, with Lebanon, Bahrain, Japan and South Korea having a considerable presence — showcasing wide-ranging projects from Bluetooth headphones to diet food home deliveries.

GITEX Technology week runs from Oct. 14 — 18, with GITEX Future Stars taking place from the the 14th-17th.