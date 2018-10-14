Trump says Mattis ‘could be’ leaving as US defense chief

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said in an interview airing Sunday that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis “could be” leaving, referring to him as “sort of a Democrat.”
Mattis, seen as one of the steadiest but also more independent members of Trump’s cabinet, has served as a low-profile counterweight to the president in his often abrasive treatment of US allies.
In an interview to be aired Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Trump was asked whether he wanted Mattis to leave.
“It could be that he is. I think he’s sort of a Democrat, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said, according to an excerpt released by CBS. “But General Mattis is a good guy. We get along very well. He may leave. I mean, at some point, everybody leaves.”
Trump said he had lunch with Mattis two days earlier and Mattis, a retired Marine four-star general, had not told him that he was leaving.
The exchange on Mattis came after Trump alluded to upcoming changes in his cabinet, which last week saw the surprise resignation of Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations.
“I’m changing things around. And I’m entitled to. I have people now on standby that will be phenomenal. They’ll come into the administration, they’ll be phenomenal,” Trump said.
“I think we have a great cabinet. There’re some people that I’m not happy with. I have some people that I’m not thrilled with. And I have other people that I’m beyond thrilled with,” he said.
Taliban attack Afghan army base, killing 17 soldiers
- 17 soldiers and 11 others were abducted in the western Farah province
KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghan officials say the Taliban have attacked an army base, killing 17 Afghan soldiers and abducting 11 others.
Ghausuddin Noorzai, the district chief in Pusht Rod, in the western Farah province, says another four soldiers were wounded in the attack, which began late Saturday and continued into Sunday morning.
He says the Taliban also overran two checkpoints near the base, seizing weapons and ammunition.
Abdul Samad Salehi, a member of the provincial council in Farah, confirmed the death toll and said the troops defending the base received no air support or reinforcements.
The Taliban claimed the attack. The insurgents attack security forces on a near-daily basis and have seized several districts across the country.