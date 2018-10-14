You are here

  • Home
  • Trump says Mattis ‘could be’ leaving as US defense chief
﻿

Trump says Mattis ‘could be’ leaving as US defense chief

In an interview to be aired Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” US President Donald Trump was asked whether he wanted Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to leave. (File photo / AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
0

Trump says Mattis ‘could be’ leaving as US defense chief

Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said in an interview airing Sunday that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis “could be” leaving, referring to him as “sort of a Democrat.”
Mattis, seen as one of the steadiest but also more independent members of Trump’s cabinet, has served as a low-profile counterweight to the president in his often abrasive treatment of US allies.
In an interview to be aired Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Trump was asked whether he wanted Mattis to leave.
“It could be that he is. I think he’s sort of a Democrat, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said, according to an excerpt released by CBS. “But General Mattis is a good guy. We get along very well. He may leave. I mean, at some point, everybody leaves.”
Trump said he had lunch with Mattis two days earlier and Mattis, a retired Marine four-star general, had not told him that he was leaving.
The exchange on Mattis came after Trump alluded to upcoming changes in his cabinet, which last week saw the surprise resignation of Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations.
“I’m changing things around. And I’m entitled to. I have people now on standby that will be phenomenal. They’ll come into the administration, they’ll be phenomenal,” Trump said.
“I think we have a great cabinet. There’re some people that I’m not happy with. I have some people that I’m not thrilled with. And I have other people that I’m beyond thrilled with,” he said.

Topics: US President Donald Trump Jim Mattis United States CBS

Related

0
World
Thousands to march in Chicago against Trump’s ‘anti-woman agenda’
0
World
Trump lunches with Kanye West, will talk justice reform

Taliban attack Afghan army base, killing 17 soldiers

Updated 14 October 2018
AP
0

Taliban attack Afghan army base, killing 17 soldiers

  • 17 soldiers and 11 others were abducted in the western Farah province
Updated 14 October 2018
AP
0

KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghan officials say the Taliban have attacked an army base, killing 17 Afghan soldiers and abducting 11 others.
Ghausuddin Noorzai, the district chief in Pusht Rod, in the western Farah province, says another four soldiers were wounded in the attack, which began late Saturday and continued into Sunday morning.
He says the Taliban also overran two checkpoints near the base, seizing weapons and ammunition.
Abdul Samad Salehi, a member of the provincial council in Farah, confirmed the death toll and said the troops defending the base received no air support or reinforcements.
The Taliban claimed the attack. The insurgents attack security forces on a near-daily basis and have seized several districts across the country.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Afghan Taliban

Related

0
World
Death toll in Afghan election rally attack rises to 22
0
World
Afghan Taliban give ‘peace a priority’

Latest updates

Trump says Mattis ‘could be’ leaving as US defense chief
0
Smart cities at the center of Dubai’s GITEX Technology week
0
Britain, France, Germany encourages joint Saudi-Turkish efforts in Khashoggi case
0
’Zombie’ storm Leslie smashes into Portugal
0
Egypt’s SODIC says seeking to take over Madinet Nasr
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.