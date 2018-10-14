Beautiful horses trot through titles and prizes in Jeddah Arabian Horse Show

1 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

2 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

3 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

4 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

5 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

6 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

7 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

8 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

9 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

10 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

11 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

12 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

13 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

14 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

15 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

16 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

17 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

18 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

19 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

20 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

21 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

22 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

23 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

24 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

25 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

26 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)

27 / 28 The Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. (AN Photo / Huda Bashatah)