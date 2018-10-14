Beautiful horses trot through titles and prizes in Jeddah Arabian Horse Show

JEDDAH: The three-day Jeddah Arabian Horse Show kicked off on Thursday with the showcasing of the first five classes of fillies and mares aged one to nine. The event at the City Horse Stable was in the presence of Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Ahmed Bin Abdul Aziz, chairman of the board of directors of International Arabian Halter Horses Company.
A panel of local and international judges from Germany, Belgium, Egypt, Palestine, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, evaluated the horses’ conformation during the trot, stand and walk. Each horse was individually examined and rated according to its type, head and neck, body and topline, legs, and movement, based on a 20-point system.
The highest marks on Thursday were awarded to the horse Ebaa Athbah, a two-year-old filly who belonged to Prince Abdul Aziz, receiving a total of 92.8 out of 100.
On Friday, four classes of colts and three classes of stallions were showcased. The colts were one to three years old, while the stallions were four to ten.
The final award of the night was to Girlan-bey, the beautiful grey stallion belonging to Ghazi Bashir Mokhalad Al-Otaib, which scored 92.2 out of 100.
The third and final day was an action-packed contest of KSA-bred fillies, mares, colts and stallions, plus the senior and junior championships.
The senior stallion championship was won by Mohammad Al-Malki’s horse.
Dr. Salem Al-Barrag, executive vice president of Athbah stud company, said: “I hope this event will help us develop the structure of the Arab course, as I have loved horses ever since I was a kid.”
Abdullah bin Mahmoud, a 34-year-old horse owner, told Arab News: “To be part of this tradition is a big responsibility, because you need to be careful about the message you give to the next generation and the people who are watching us as we tell them about our culture, religion and our ancestors. It is up to us how we portray it to them.”
“Ever since I was a kid, I have loved horses,” he said. “All Arabs are tied with horses. Throughout our history we have been keeping the finest horses.”
Abdullah strongly advised Arabs who are not interested in horses to re-evaluate and at least teach their children to love these magnificent creatures.
Omar Zamzami, a former horse owner who attended, said: “I have attended contests before, but this one has been my favorite so far.”
The championship was concluded with a celebratory Hijazi dance.
JEDDAH: In an Op-Ed column written exclusively for Arab News, UAE business tycoon Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor has called for an Arab boycott of US companies and executives who have pulled out of Saudi Arabia's upcoming Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit, or to freeze ongoing dealings with the kingdom.
A number of media companies, including Bloomberg, New York Times, CNN and CNBC have announced pulling out of the partnerships with the FII summit happening on Oct. 28 in Riyadh. This was in the aftermath of the mysterious disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, more than 10 days ago, who was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
Saudi Arabia has denied any involvement, and has sent a team to assist the Turkish investigators in finding out what happened to Khashoggi whose vanishing has caused many to blame Riyadh, considering he had recently become a vocal critic of its leadership after having relocated to the United States and being granted a column in the Washington Post.
Pulling out of the FII media partnerships, or executives such as Uber’s Dara Khosrowshahi is unjustified considering the investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance is not yet complete, argued Habtoor.
The Emirati businessman also takes on London-based Virgin Group founder Richard Branson who suspended his negotiations on tourism projects in Saudi Arabia as well as discussions with the country’s Public Investment Fund.
“The Saudis’ Gulf Cooperation Council allies, as well as Egypt and Jordan, must stand shoulder to shoulder with Riyadh to show those companies they are not welcome to operate within our borders. They should be boycotted. Together we must prove we will not be bullied or else, mark my words, once they have finished kicking the Kingdom, we will be next in line. Now is the time to prove our loyalty and transparency toward each other,” the businessman said.
Al-Habtoor said he was “shocked” that the US Congress is pressurizing President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on one of American’s closest allies in the Middle East when the truth has not even been determined. He also condemned US media, government officials and lawmakers for rushing to judgement on an active investigation.
“Last week, Saudi basked in America’s friendship. A single individual goes off the radar and Riyadh is targeted with warnings and threats from America’s political, financial and business sectors. Considering that the investigation is not yet over, if this is not gross overkill, then what is?” He said.