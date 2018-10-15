‘Provocation of Kingdom means the provocation of millions of Muslims,’ says Muslim World League chief

JEDDAH: The Muslim World League (MWL) has condemned all attempts to target Saudi Arabia’s international and Islamic leading position through suggesting economic sanctions, political pressure, and false accusations.

The League stressed that the Kingdom has a long history in international peace and cooperation, confirming its leading position in many fields that serve international peace.

MWL Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa said in a statement that Saudi Arabia’s position did not happen overnight but has been earned through dozens of international initiatives targeting international peace and security.

He emphasized his rejection of all threats and attempts to undermine the Kingdom and said: “Saudi Arabia’s status in the Arab and Muslim worlds played a pivotal and historic role in achieving security, stability, and prosperity in the world.

“Saudi Arabia has led efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, strengthen economic cooperation, and consolidate peace and stability in the region and the world.”

Al-Issa highlighted that the Kingdom occupies a great position in the Arab and Muslim world, and its power and influence are invulnerable to defamation attempts, no matter what measures are taken.

He said: “What Saudi Arabia is facing not only targets its stability but also threatens international stability in all its political and economic aspects.”

He pointed out that the Kingdom’s political and economic status obliges the wise people of the world to trust it and its policies, which have proved to be insightful and wise.

The MML chief added: “The provocation of Saudi Arabia means the provocation of the feelings of hundreds of millions of Muslims who stand by the Kingdom out of their belief in its efficient care for Islamic sanctities and its competency in performing its duties toward its nation.

“MWL has the full support of the leaders of Islamic action around the world in the face of deceit and lies. They have pledged their willingness to be on the Kingdom’s side as they believe in the sanctity of their stance and are aware of the malicious objectives of everyone who is seeking nefarious purposes and trying amidst the disappearance of their dreams, to give up their values.”

In its statement, the League hailed Saudi Arabia’s efforts to achieve security, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world, leading efforts to combat extremism and terrorism, strengthening economic cooperation, and consolidating peace and stability in the region and the world.

MWL also highlighted the Kingdom’s special status as the heliport of revelation and the Qibla of all Muslims.

The League pointed out that the nation is very strong in the face of every oppressive aggressor and that Saudi Arabia has the capacity and steadfastness to stand against any improvization that hopes to defeat it.