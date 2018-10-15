FaceOf: Mazen Aljasser, Saudi Exports Development Authority executive

Mazen Aljasser has been the director general of marketing and corporate communication for the Saudi Exports Development Authority since March 2017.

From 2013, Aljasser served for three years and eight months as the head of the Customer Experience Group at Al-Rajhi Bank. He was responsible for monitoring and reporting on operational and experiential service levels, overseeing customer care strategy, monitoring of complaint trends and resolution performance.

He has served as general manager of marketing and communication at several companies, including Riyadh Valley Company, one of Saudi Arabia’s mega initiatives to support the adoption of innovation culture, Riyadh International Catering Corp, and Lexus Saudi Arabia.

In addition, Aljasser served as the director of international partnership at ASTD Saudi Arabia (American Society for Training and Development), and as a business analyst for Abdul Latif Jameel.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Al-Faisal University in Riyadh.

He also joined a Fellowship in Entrepreneurship program for two years at Jönköping University in Sweden, and an Entrepreneurship Program at Babson College in Massachusetts.

At the Saudi Agriculture 2018 exhibition in Riyadh city on Oct. 7-10, the Saudi Exports Development Authority presented a lecture on “Opportunities in Dates Export.” In the lecture Aljasser highlighted the global market opportunities to encourage potential exporters and raise awareness of the importance of exports to business growth.

The Saudi Agriculture 2018 exhibition aimed to help farmers and investors in the sector to bring new developments and technologies to the Kingdom.