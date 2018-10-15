You are here

FaceOf: Mazen Aljasser, Saudi Exports Development Authority executive

Updated 15 October 2018
Arab News
  • Aljasser served for three years and eight months as the head of the Customer Experience Group at Al-Rajhi Bank
  • Aljasser holds a Bachelor of Science degree from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran
Mazen Aljasser has been the director general of marketing and corporate communication for the Saudi Exports Development Authority since March 2017. 

From 2013, Aljasser served for three years and eight months as the head of the Customer Experience Group at Al-Rajhi Bank. He was responsible for monitoring and reporting on operational and experiential service levels, overseeing customer care strategy, monitoring of complaint trends and resolution performance.

He has served as general manager of marketing and communication at several companies, including Riyadh Valley Company, one of Saudi Arabia’s mega initiatives to support the adoption of innovation culture, Riyadh International Catering Corp, and Lexus Saudi Arabia. 

In addition, Aljasser served as the director of international partnership at ASTD Saudi Arabia (American Society for Training and Development), and as a business analyst for Abdul Latif Jameel. 

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Al-Faisal University in Riyadh. 

He also joined a Fellowship in Entrepreneurship program for two years at Jönköping University in Sweden, and an Entrepreneurship Program at Babson College in Massachusetts. 

At the Saudi Agriculture 2018 exhibition in Riyadh city on Oct. 7-10, the Saudi Exports Development Authority presented a lecture on “Opportunities in Dates Export.” In the lecture Aljasser highlighted the global market opportunities to encourage potential exporters and raise awareness of the importance of exports to business growth. 

The Saudi Agriculture 2018 exhibition aimed to help farmers and investors in the sector to bring new developments and technologies to the Kingdom.

Exclusive: UAE mogul Khalaf Al-Habtoor calls for a boycott of US firms, execs. who pulled out of Saudi investment summit

JEDDAH: In an Op-Ed column written exclusively for Arab News, UAE business tycoon Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor has called for an Arab boycott of US companies and executives who have pulled out of Saudi Arabia’s upcoming Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit, or decided to freeze ongoing dealings with the Kingdom. 
A number of media companies, including Bloomberg, New York Times, CNN and CNBC have announced pulling out of the partnerships with the FII summit happening on Oct. 28 in Riyadh. This was in the aftermath of the mysterious disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, more than 10 days ago, who was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. 
Saudi Arabia has denied any involvement with his disappearance, and has sent a team to assist Turkish investigators to find out what happened to the Saudi. 
Khashoggi’s vanishing has caused many to blame Riyadh, given he had recently become a vocal critic of its leadership in a number of columns for The Washington Post, while living in the  US. 
Pulling out of the FII media partnerships, or executives, such as Uber’s Dara Khosrowshahi  cancelling their attendance, is unjustified, argued Habtoor, considering the investigation into the journalist’s whereabouts is ongoing.
The Emirati businessman also takes on London-based Virgin Group founder Richard Branson who suspended his negotiations on tourism projects in Saudi Arabia as well as discussions with the country’s Public Investment Fund.
“The Saudis’ Gulf Cooperation Council allies, as well as Egypt and Jordan, must stand shoulder to shoulder with Riyadh to show those companies they are not welcome to operate within our borders. They should be boycotted. Together we must prove we will not be bullied or else, mark my words, once they have finished kicking the Kingdom, we will be next in line. Now is the time to prove our loyalty and transparency toward each other,” the businessman said.
Al-Habtoor said he was “shocked” that the US Congress is pressurizing President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on one of America’s closest allies in the Middle East when the truth has not even been determined. He also condemned US media, government officials and lawmakers for rushing to judgement on an active investigation. 
“Last week, Saudi basked in America’s friendship. A single individual goes off the radar and Riyadh is targeted with warnings and threats from America’s political, financial and business sectors. Considering that the investigation is not yet over, if this is not gross overkill, then what is?” He said.

