Saudi Arabia condemns attacks in Somalia

RIYADH: The Saudi Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the two terrorist bombings in the city of Baidoa in south-west Somalia.
The Kingdom offered condolences to the families of the victims and the Somali government, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured. Saudi Arabia denounces all forms of terrorism and extremism regardless of their motives and reasons.
Meanwhile, a hospital source in Baidoa said the death toll has risen to 20 following the attacks in the Somali city.
“We received 20 dead people and about 40 others injured from the twin blasts of yesterday,” Abdifatah Hashi, the general manager of Baidoa city hospital, said on Sunday. Al Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabab militants, who want to topple the Somali government and impose their own rule, claimed responsibility for the attacks.
“What seems to be two suicide bombers blew themselves up in two restaurants in Baidoa,” Ali Aden, a police officer in the city, said on Saturday.
Somalia has been engulfed by violence and lawlessness since the early 1990s.