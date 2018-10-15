Saudi Fashion Week postponed indefinitely

Sara Sampaio flaunts Rami Kadi dress in New York

DUBAI: Portuguese model Sara Sampaio attended a gala event in New York last week wearing a sparkling outfit by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel and Giorgio Armani beauty ambassador walked the pink carpet in a form-fitting miniskirt and cropped halter neck top with a peekaboo cutout and finished off the look with sleek hair and toned-down makeup.

Sampaio was attending the 25th annual FFANY Shoes on Sale gala in New York, advertised as the largest fundraising event in the US shoe industry. The event sees donated footwear sold on live television, through shopping channel QVC, and at an annual charity gala event in a special designer shoe salon.

Proceeds are donated to nine breast cancer-focused research organizations in the US.

This year, the event took place at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom on Thursday.



Sampaio has had a busy few months and, as well as preparing for December’s hotly anticipated Victoria’s Secret show in New York, was recently unveiled as the cover star for Vogue India’s October issue.The magazine’s 11th anniversary issue sees Sampaio pose in a number of vibrant outfits alongside Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.“Thank(s), Vogue India for having me as part of this issue! So much love for you guys!” the model captioned an Instagram post showing one of the magazine covers that was photographed by Greg Swales and styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania.Before the colorful snaps were unveiled, the model walked the runway for high-end Italian label Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week in September.“Thank you, @dolcegabbana for having me in your show with so many iconic women! Always such a fun and wonderful show to walk in!” she posted on Instagram shortly after the star-studded show.Sampaio was joined on the runway by none other than Sheikha Dana Al-Khalifa of Bahrain — the only royal to walk in the show.The royal, entrepreneur and fashion blogger took to the runway in an ankle-length dress with an oversized red flower pinned her dark hair.Al-Khalifa and Sampaio were joined on the catwalk by plus-sized US model Ashley Graham and an array of 1990s-era supermodels and celebrities as the Italian fashion house presented its opulent “DNA” spring-summer collection.