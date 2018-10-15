Iran embassy in Ankara receives ‘suicide bomb threat’

ANKARA: An individual who claimed to have links to Daesh threatened to attack the Iranian embassy in Ankara, Tehran’s envoy in Turkey said on Monday, denying Turkish media reports that he had been evacuated.
“The suicide attack against the embassy was only a threat,” Ambassador Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard said. “Nothing significant has happened and things are under control.”
“The threat was made by someone who introduced himself as linked to Daesh,” Fard said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.
Turkish media said Fard had been evacuated but the ambassador and Tehran flatly denied the report as a complete fabrication.
“Such a claim is a sheer lie, and the personnel at our embassy are present at their workplace in full health and security,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.
Earlier on Monday, DHA news agency said Iran’s mission in the Turkish capital had been given an intelligence warning about a possible suicide bomb attack.
The road by the embassy was shut off and police could be seen searching cars in the area, an AFP photographer said earlier on Monday.
Ambassador Fard also said Turkish police “intensified security measures” around Tehran’s mission in Ankara in response to the threat.
In 2015 and 2016, Turkey was hit by a series of terror attacks which were blamed on both Kurdish militants and Daesh.
The last attack blamed on Daesh was in January 2017 when a gunman killed 39 people at an elite Istanbul nightclub during New Year celebrations.
Since then, Turkish police have conducted regular raids across the country against suspected Daesh militants.
They have also regularly targeted members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is blacklisted as a terrorist organization by Ankara and its Western allies.
Saudi delegation in Egypt for key conference
- Al-Othaimeen thanked the Egyptian president for his patronage of the conference
JEDDAH: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen in Cairo on Monday.
Al-Othaimeen is head of a Saudi delegation in the Egyptian capital, which is participating in the 4th Islamic Conference of Ministers for Water in the OIC member countries.
El-Sisi urged the participants of the event to come up with positive results and solutions to water problems in the Islamic world.
Al-Othaimeen thanked the Egyptian president for his patronage of the conference, stressing that there are proposals and serious solutions to be discussed at the conference.
During his speech, Al-Othaimeen said the event will help in raising awareness among the OIC member states, as it contributes to the achievement and objectives of the OIC on the major issue of water.
The event aims to promote innovations to address serious water-related issues in unconventional ways, using modern technology and by supporting and implementing integrated water management.
The conference is being organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.