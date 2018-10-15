Iran embassy in Ankara receives ‘suicide bomb threat’

Saudi delegation in Egypt for key conference

JEDDAH: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen in Cairo on Monday.

Al-Othaimeen is head of a Saudi delegation in the Egyptian capital, which is participating in the 4th Islamic Conference of Ministers for Water in the OIC member countries.

El-Sisi urged the participants of the event to come up with positive results and solutions to water problems in the Islamic world.

Al-Othaimeen thanked the Egyptian president for his patronage of the conference, stressing that there are proposals and serious solutions to be discussed at the conference.

During his speech, Al-Othaimeen said the event will help in raising awareness among the OIC member states, as it contributes to the achievement and objectives of the OIC on the major issue of water.

The event aims to promote innovations to address serious water-related issues in unconventional ways, using modern technology and by supporting and implementing integrated water management.

The conference is being organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.