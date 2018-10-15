You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Rogue killers’ may be behind Khashoggi disappearance, Trump says
﻿

‘Rogue killers’ may be behind Khashoggi disappearance, Trump says

A Turkish forensic police officer works in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on October 15, 2018 during the investigation over missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. US President Donald Trump has floated the idea that "rogue killers" could be to blame for his disappearance. (AFP / Bulent Kilic)
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

‘Rogue killers’ may be behind Khashoggi disappearance, Trump says

  • US Secretary of State Pompeo sent to Riyadh for talks after Saudi king and US president discuss case by phone
  • Pompeo will then visit Turkey after his trip to Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: “Rogue killers” may have been behind the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, US President Donald Trump said on Monday. 

Khashoggi, a US resident, vanished after visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago to obtain paperwork related to his divorce.

Trump spoke on Monday after a telephone conversation with King Salman of Saudi Arabia, in which the two leaders discussed the joint investigation by the Kingdom and Turkey into Khashoggi’s disappearance.

“It sounded to me, maybe these could have been rogue killers,” the president said.

Trump has dispatched US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Saudi Arabia to discuss the case with King Salman. US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Trump was sending Pompeo to Riyadh because “determining what happened to Jamal Khashoggi is something of great importance to the president.”

King Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone on Sunday evening and stressed the importance of the two countries creating a joint group as part of the inquiry into Khashoggi’s disappearance.

A joint team of investigators visited the Istanbul consulate late on Monday to conduct an inspection.

Since Oct. 2, when Khashoggi disappeared, Turkish media have published lurid rumors that he was murdered. Saudi Arabia has vehemently denied involvement in the disappearance, and no one has produced any evidence of wrongdoing.

Despite the absence of evidence, the case has provoked worldwide media frenzy — much of it based on questionable assumptions and pure fiction, an Arab News investigation into media coverage has found.

They include a “fiancée” unknown to the missing man’s family; an Apple Watch with questionable powers; an incorrect birth date; and a photo of an alleged Saudi “hit squad” that was actually taken five years ago. In addition, since Khashoggi disappeared more than 160 of his tweets have been deleted, raising questions about who is managing his Twitter account.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Donald Trump United States Jamal Khashoggi

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi interior minister slams ‘false accusations’ on Khashoggi’s disappearance
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes Turkish Khashoggi case cooperation

KSA promoting culture of tolerence and fraternity

Saudi leadership has been keen to fight terrorism locally and globally. (SPA)
Updated 4 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
0

KSA promoting culture of tolerence and fraternity

  • The Kingdom has proven its understanding of the risks it faces by its measures to address them, the report said
Updated 4 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister of Islamic Affairs Dr. Tawfiq bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sudairy praised the Kingdom’s efforts in confronting extremism and terrorism at local and international levels. 

During a conference of religious scholars held recently in Astana, Kazakhstan, the deputy minister said Saudi Arabia has always promoted peace and security, as it values tolerance and fraternity. 

Al-Sudairy commended the role of the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (ETIDAL), and the Center for Intellectual Warfare, in this regard. 

Saudi leadership has been keen to fight terrorism locally and globally.

Last week, the Saudi Ministry of Justice concluded a training program aimed at combating terrorism funding and money laundering. More than 300 judges from Saudi criminal courts took part in the program. 

A recent report by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) commended the Kingdom for making drastic changes to the way it combats money laundering, terrorism funding and arms proliferation.

The Kingdom has proven its understanding of the risks it faces by its measures to address them, the report said. 

Topics: Arab News Etidal

Related

0
Middle-East
Interfaith dialogue ‘vital to curb extremism,’ says Islamic researcher
0
Saudi Arabia
Qassim governor: A new step in fight against terrorism taken through Etidal

Latest updates

Assad regime renews threat to attack Idlib after militants refuse to pull out
0
KSA promoting culture of tolerence and fraternity
0
Saudi delegation in Egypt for key conference
0
Relief trucks sent to Yemen’s storm-affected areas
0
Startup of the Week: Entangling the world with minimal fashion
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.