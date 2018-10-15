WATCH: Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai becomes third T20 player to hit six sixes in one over

SHARJAH: Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai has become only the third batsmen in Twenty20 history to hit six sixes in an over, as he struck 37 off six balls and a wide delivery in the Afghanistan Premier League.

Zazai opened the batting for Kabul Zwanan chasing a massive 245 in their match against Balkh Legends, who had Chris Gayle’s 48-ball 80 to thank for their imposing total.

Zazai's heorics pushed Kabul to 70 for no loss in just four overs and looking likely to push Balkh all the way.

In the process, Zazai also brought up his half-century off just 12 balls, equalling the record for the fastest T20 half-century jointly held by Yuvraj Singh and Gayle. In the end, though, it was not enough as Kabul only managed to reach 223/7 in their 120 balls.

The 20-year-old Zazai, who recently made his one-day international debut against Ireland, told the ICC that it was a "proud moment".

"It is a very enjoyable moment for me that my name is now linked to so many big names of the game, who are really legends of the game," he said after the match.

"It was a surreal moment for me to perform in front of my idol (Gayle). I was just trying to play my natural game and did not in any way think of outshining anyone."

OTHER SIX SIXES IN AN OVER

Garry Sobers against Malcolm Nash for Nottinghamshire v Glamorgan, 1968 (First Class)

Ravi Shastri against Tilak Raj Mumbai v Baroda, 1985 (First Class)

Herschelle Gibbs against Dan van Bunge for South Africa v Netherlands, 2007 (ODI)

Yuvraj Singh against Stuart Broad for India v England, 2007 (T20I)

Ross Whiteley against Karl Carver for Worcestershire v Yorkshire, 2017 (T20)