WATCH: Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai becomes third T20 player to hit six sixes in one over

Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai has become only the third batsmen in Twenty20 history to hit six sixes in an over. (Screenshot: ICC)
Updated 15 October 2018
Arab News
SHARJAH: Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai has become only the third batsmen in Twenty20 history to hit six sixes in an over, as he struck 37 off six balls and a wide delivery in the Afghanistan Premier League.
Zazai opened the batting for Kabul Zwanan chasing a massive 245 in their match against Balkh Legends, who had Chris Gayle’s 48-ball 80 to thank for their imposing total.
Zazai's heorics pushed Kabul to 70 for no loss in just four overs and looking likely to push Balkh all the way.

In the process, Zazai also brought up his half-century off just 12 balls, equalling the record for the fastest T20 half-century jointly held by Yuvraj Singh and Gayle. In the end, though, it was not enough as Kabul only managed to reach 223/7 in their 120 balls.
The 20-year-old Zazai, who recently made his one-day international debut against Ireland, told the ICC that it was a "proud moment".
"It is a very enjoyable moment for me that my name is now linked to so many big names of the game, who are really legends of the game," he said after the match.
"It was a surreal moment for me to perform in front of my idol (Gayle). I was just trying to play my natural game and did not in any way think of outshining anyone."

-----

OTHER SIX SIXES IN AN OVER

Garry Sobers against Malcolm Nash for Nottinghamshire v Glamorgan, 1968 (First Class)

Ravi Shastri against Tilak Raj Mumbai v Baroda, 1985 (First Class)

Herschelle Gibbs against Dan van Bunge for South Africa v Netherlands, 2007 (ODI)

Yuvraj Singh against Stuart Broad for India v England, 2007 (T20I)

Ross Whiteley against Karl Carver for Worcestershire v Yorkshire, 2017 (T20)

 

Topics: Cricket T20 cricket Twenty20 Afghanistan Afghanistan Premier League Sharjah UAE

Saudi Arabia leave it late to salvage draw with Iraq in Riyadh

Updated 47 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia leave it late to salvage draw with Iraq in Riyadh

  • Abdulaziz Al-Bishi scored in the 94th minute
  • Pizzi rang the changes in the second half, making six subsitutions in total
Updated 47 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia left it late to salvage a draw in their match against Iraq on Monday night, with Abdulaziz Al-Bishi scoring in the 94th minute.
The fixture at the King Saud University Stadium pitted Juan Antonio Pizzi’s Green Falcons against an Asian Cup rival in Iraq, galvanized by the arrival of Slovenian coach Srencko Katanec.
The first half was a cagey affair, with both sides canceling each other out, and Musthafa Nadhim receiving a yellow card just before halftime.
Pizzi rang the changes in the second half, making six subsitutions in total, three coming after Iraq’s opener. Muhannad Ali put the visitors in front with twenty minutes remaining.
Saudi Arabia kept pressing, and were rewarded in the dying minutes when Al-Bishi scored with almost the last kick of the game.

Topics: football soccer Iraq Riyadh

