King Salman heads 49th meeting of King Abdulaziz Foundation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman headed the 49th meeting of the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (DARAH) adminstrative board at his Yamama Palace on Monday.

The council announced a number of decisions related to the operation of the foundation and its activities, a statement in Saudi media said.

Among them was approving the development of the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Prize for History Studies of the Arabian Peninsula. The development aims to keep pace with the goals the prize was established to achieve and invest in its success.

The council also approved a number of future plans, including establishing a center specialized for the traditional “Ardah” dance in Saudi Arabia.

They also include organizing activities at the Darah quarter to shed light on its national significance, as a center that plays an important role in supporting the scientific research community in the Kingdom.

The council has approved holding various evens at the site throughout the year.

The King Abdulaziz Foundation, founded in 1972 in Riyadh, was established to facilitate the study of the history of Saudi Arabia, the Arabian Peninsula, and the Arab and Islamic world.