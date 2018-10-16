You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman heads 49th meeting of King Abdulaziz Foundation
﻿

King Salman heads 49th meeting of King Abdulaziz Foundation

Saudi Arabia's King Salman headed the 49th meeting of the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (DARAH) adminstrative board at his Yamama Palace on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 16 October 2018
Arab News
0

King Salman heads 49th meeting of King Abdulaziz Foundation

Updated 16 October 2018
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman headed the 49th meeting of the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (DARAH) adminstrative board at his Yamama Palace on Monday.
The council announced a number of decisions related to the operation of the foundation and its activities, a statement in Saudi media said.
Among them was approving the development of the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Prize for History Studies of the Arabian Peninsula. The development aims to keep pace with the goals the prize was established to achieve and invest in its success.
The council also approved a number of future plans, including establishing a center specialized for the traditional “Ardah” dance in Saudi Arabia.
They also include organizing activities at the Darah quarter to shed light on its national significance, as a center that plays an important role in supporting the scientific research community in the Kingdom.
The council has approved holding various evens at the site throughout the year.
The King Abdulaziz Foundation, founded in 1972 in Riyadh, was established to facilitate the study of the history of Saudi Arabia, the Arabian Peninsula, and the Arab and Islamic world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia History heritage

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Al-Ula province is one of the culture and heritage in Saudi Arabia
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian culture, heritage showcase continues in Jakarta

US Secretary of State Pompeo lands in Riyadh for talks with Saudi King Salman

Updated 9 min 19 sec ago
AFP
0

US Secretary of State Pompeo lands in Riyadh for talks with Saudi King Salman

  • The US chief diplomat was greeted at Riyadh airport by Saudi Foreign Minister and ambassador to Washington
Updated 9 min 19 sec ago
AFP
0

RIYADH: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the Saudi capital on Tuesday for talks with King Salman on what happened to missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The US chief diplomat was greeted at Riyadh airport by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and ambassador to Washington Prince Khalid bin Salman, an AFP correspondent reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Mike Pompeo King Salman

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Arab allies and Middle East organizations voice support, solidarity with Saudi Arabia
0 video
Media
Al-Jazeera distances itself from Khashoggi death claims, blames Reuters

Latest updates

UK minister Brokenshire says colleagues must rally behind PM May on Brexit
0
US Secretary of State Pompeo lands in Riyadh for talks with Saudi King Salman
0
Monir Farmanfarmaian continues to dazzle as she explores kinetic art
0
Oil prices dip amid expectations of higher US inventories
0
Australian PM criticized for possibly recognizing Jerusalem as Israeli capital
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.