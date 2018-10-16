King Abdullah Economic City launches private car rental service

JEDDAH: King Abdullah Economic City has launched the iDrive, a first-of-its-kind vehicle network in Saudi Arabia.
The new service will provide residents and visitors with the opportunity to rent cars through a special application, via smart devices, closest to their location.
“The service will enhance the city’s economic attractiveness and ease of movement, and will contribute to saving money, time and waiting times for public transport,” said Shadi bin Mohammed Ghumari, CEO of development and civil services at the economic city.
He said the service comes within the efforts of the economic city’s development of the public transport system, that embodies the Al-Haramain train, public transport service to and from Jeddah, highway networks associated with the Economic City, and the city’s transportation service.
Ghumari explained that the iDrive service is available in two tariffs; “Go” and “Super Go.”
No membership fee is required and fare charges start at SR5.
The price of the fare starts at less than 50 halalas per minute during the first 6 hours, then 0.0166 halalah per minute during the next six hours. It is then free for the rest of the day with a maximum distance of 200 kilometers.
He added that the “Super” plan offers more user features and comes with a membership fee of SR30 per month.
Ghumari said, as with the “Go” plan, the fare fee starts at SR5, however, with the upgraded plan, the fare starts from 0.3666 halala per minute during the first 6 hours of the trip, then 0.0166 halala per minute during the next six hours,
It is then free for the rest of the day with a maximum distance of 300 kilometers.
‘Davos in the Desert’ brings 150 global leaders to Riyadh
- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) runs from Oct. 23 to 25
- The three key themes of this year’s event are investing in transformation, technology as an opportunity, and advancing human potential
RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia has revealed the program for a high-profile gathering of global leaders, business chiefs and innovators in Riyadh next week.
The Future Investment Initiative (FII) runs from Oct. 23 to 25 with US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde among those scheduled to take part.
More than 150 speakers from 140 different organizations have confirmed their attendance for the event which was hosted for the first time a year ago and was quickly dubbed “Davos in the Desert” — a reference to the annual World Economic Forum hosted each year in the Swiss resort.
The three key themes of this year’s event are investing in transformation, technology as an opportunity, and advancing human potential.
The Future Investment Initiative will explore the future of global investments, based around key pillars and summits for discussion. Here’s a glimpse at one of the key summits – Frontiers of Health: pic.twitter.com/xbtWXiiIOl— Future Investment (@FIIKSA) October 14, 2018
“FII is a global platform focused on identifying future economic trends and opportunities, defining the future of industries and discussing how investment can contribute to overall global prosperity and development,” the PIF, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, said on Monday.
“Ten years on from the global financial crisis, the world is undergoing a period of large-scale economic and technological transformation. FII will convene global leaders, investors and innovators to discuss how businesses, governments and global institutions can work together to drive long-term growth and prosperity.”
The next installment of FII will include a panel called “One World” — a look at how leaders from business and government develop a collective vision for the future.
Other sessions cover digital currencies, capital flows, market drivers, immersive technology, sustainability and giga-projects such as NEOM, the vast development announced at last year’s FII.