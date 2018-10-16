South Korean breakdancers excite thousands in Riyadh

RIYADH: South Korean breakdancers B-boys set the stage alight in Riyadh on Sunday night with their tough high-energy moves and grooves, offering thousands of people a number of strands including dance, rapping, and graffiti.

A group of girls also performed traditional and folk dances amid the cheers of a jam-packed audience at the local King Fahd Culture Center.

“The event was organized by the Seoul-based Korea-Arab Society in collaboration with the Kingdom’s General Culture Authority (GCA) and the local Korean embassy,” said Korean Ambassador Jo Byung-Wook. The GCA, an apex cultural body of the Saudi government, seeks to enhance cultural understanding by extending bridges and opening channels of communication regionally and globally, contributing to the development of a vibrant society, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Ambassador Jo, who received a large number of congratulatory messages from Saudi officials and diplomats, said: “The visual extravaganza was well received and cheered by young Saudis at the KFCC auditorium. I am happy that South Korea is contributing to the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to create a vibrant society in the Kingdom.”

The envoy said: “The cultural caravan comes to Riyadh this year with more than 30 Korean artists.” The event was attended by a large number of Saudi officials and foreign diplomats. Prominent among them were Khaled Alsaqer, the GCA’s vice president of international affairs, and Kim Jin Soo, secretary-general of Korean-Arab Society. On the sidelines of the cultural event, Korean cuisine and products were displayed and distributed among the guests as well as among the audience.

Referring to the success of this grand cultural event, Jo said: “These kinds of cultural interactions will go a long way in promoting bilateral relations. The highlight of the evening was the performance by B-boys, who spinned on their heads, twisted their bodies like pretzels and flipped effortlessly through the air,” said Jin Soo, while referring to the event as a way to promote the country’s dynamic image.

He said the traditional Korean dance Gugak, which has been continuously staged over generations, traces the history and culture of Korea. The Korean troupe also performed “Samdo Seoljanggu” and “Janggu,” which featured slow to fast rhythms and showed both harmonization and individualism. This 11th “Korea-Arab Friendship Caravan,” which took place in Riyadh on Sunday night, will stage a similar program in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait on Oct. 17 and 20 respectively.