You are here

  • Home
  • South Korean breakdancers excite thousands in Riyadh
﻿

South Korean breakdancers excite thousands in Riyadh

South Korean breakdancers perform in front of a packed audience in Riyadh on Sunday. (AN photo)
Updated 16 October 2018
Ghazanfar Ali Khan
0

South Korean breakdancers excite thousands in Riyadh

  • A group of girls also performed traditional and folk dances amid the cheers of a jam-packed audience at the local King Fahd Culture Center
  • The event was organized by the Seoul-based Korea-Arab Society in collaboration with the Kingdom’s General Culture Authority (GCA) and the local Korean embassy
Updated 16 October 2018
Ghazanfar Ali Khan
0

RIYADH: South Korean breakdancers B-boys set the stage alight in Riyadh on Sunday night with their tough high-energy moves and grooves, offering thousands of people a number of strands including dance, rapping, and graffiti.

A group of girls also performed traditional and folk dances amid the cheers of a jam-packed audience at the local King Fahd Culture Center. 

“The event was organized by the Seoul-based Korea-Arab Society in collaboration with the Kingdom’s General Culture Authority (GCA) and the local Korean embassy,” said Korean Ambassador Jo Byung-Wook. The GCA, an apex cultural body of the Saudi government, seeks to enhance cultural understanding by extending bridges and opening channels of communication regionally and globally, contributing to the development of a vibrant society, in line with Saudi Vision 2030. 

Ambassador Jo, who received a large number of congratulatory messages from Saudi officials and diplomats, said: “The visual extravaganza was well received and cheered by young Saudis at the KFCC auditorium. I am happy that South Korea is contributing to the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to create a vibrant society in the Kingdom.” 

The envoy said: “The cultural caravan comes to Riyadh this year with more than 30 Korean artists.” The event was attended by a large number of Saudi officials and foreign diplomats. Prominent among them were Khaled Alsaqer, the GCA’s vice president of international affairs, and Kim Jin Soo, secretary-general of Korean-Arab Society. On the sidelines of the cultural event, Korean cuisine and products were displayed and distributed among the guests as well as among the audience. 

Referring to the success of this grand cultural event, Jo said: “These kinds of cultural interactions will go a long way in promoting bilateral relations. The highlight of the evening was the performance by B-boys, who spinned on their heads, twisted their bodies like pretzels and flipped effortlessly through the air,” said Jin Soo, while referring to the event as a way to promote the country’s dynamic image. 

He said the traditional Korean dance Gugak, which has been continuously staged over generations, traces the history and culture of Korea. The Korean troupe also performed “Samdo Seoljanggu” and “Janggu,” which featured slow to fast rhythms and showed both harmonization and individualism. This 11th “Korea-Arab Friendship Caravan,” which took place in Riyadh on Sunday night, will stage a similar program in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait on Oct. 17 and 20 respectively.

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Korea Culture and Entertainment

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh to host Korea-Arab cultural jamboree
0
Saudi Arabia
Cultural ties will add new facet to Saudi-South Korean relations

‘Davos in the Desert’ brings 150 global leaders to Riyadh

Updated 16 October 2018
Arab News
0

‘Davos in the Desert’ brings 150 global leaders to Riyadh

  • The Future Investment Initiative (FII) runs from Oct. 23 to 25
  • The three key themes of this year’s event are investing in transformation, technology as an opportunity, and advancing human potential
Updated 16 October 2018
Arab News
0

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia has revealed the program for a high-profile gathering of global leaders, business chiefs and innovators in Riyadh next week.

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) runs from Oct. 23 to 25 with US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde among those scheduled to take part.

More than 150 speakers from 140 different organizations have confirmed their attendance for the event which was hosted for the first time a year ago and was quickly dubbed “Davos in the Desert” — a reference to the annual World Economic Forum hosted each year in the Swiss resort.

The three key themes of this year’s event are investing in transformation, technology as an opportunity, and advancing human potential.



“FII is a global platform focused on identifying future economic trends and opportunities, defining the future of industries and discussing how investment can contribute to overall global prosperity and development,” the PIF, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, said on Monday.

“Ten years on from the global financial crisis, the world is undergoing a period of large-scale economic and technological transformation. FII will convene global leaders, investors and innovators to discuss how businesses, governments and global institutions can work together to drive long-term growth and prosperity.”

The next installment of FII will include a panel called “One World” — a look at how leaders from business and government develop a collective vision for the future.

Other sessions cover digital currencies, capital flows, market drivers, immersive technology, sustainability and giga-projects such as NEOM, the vast development announced at last year’s FII.

Topics: Davos of the Desert Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

0
Business & Economy
Riyadh Future Investment Initiative summit on schedule for next week
0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF names top business chiefs for Future Investment Initiative

Latest updates

‘Price of democracy’: Afghans risking their lives to vote
0
Honduran migrant caravan crosses Guatemala border, US-bound
0
US judge tosses out Stormy Daniels defamation suit against Trump
0
Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insects
0
‘Davos in the Desert’ brings 150 global leaders to Riyadh
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.