Startup of the Week: Entangling the world with minimal fashion

JEDDAH: Amid a plethora of innovations and fresh ideas nowadays, it is becoming harder and harder to impress the public, but 23-year-old Hasna Baker has managed to do so with her company Tangles.

She designs shirts colored black or white, with a cleverly designed symbol or letter in the center.

“All my designs are hand drawn. I could easily draw them digitally, but I think keeping them hand drawn gives a more personal and authentic feel. The little imperfections are what add to the design,” she told Arab News.

“I was inspired to start Tangles through a combination of my passion for minimal fashion and graphic T-shirts, as well as my love for arts,” she said.

“I started coming up with a plan to incorporate meaning into each design, and came up with the idea of playing cards,” she added.

“Each symbol on a playing card has a deeper meaning, and I decided it would be a good place to start,” said Baker.

“After brainstorming ideas I began to sell my work through Instagram, and a few months later I joined the retail store Crate.”

She did face obstacles, however, such as finding “good-quality suppliers for my packages and shirts,” and “maintaining the confidence to put my work out there.”

She added: “There was a lot of trial and error in the beginning, but the whole process has taught me to approach every experience, whether good or bad, as a lesson to learn and grow from. People have been supportive and positive.”

She has received international orders, but for now her customers are mainly based in the Kingdom.

The piece she is most proud of “is a large canvas of an elephant. It’s my biggest work yet, and took around six months to complete,” she said.

“I love the moment I step back from a project and see it all come together, as opposed to looking closely at the details.”