﻿

Startup of the Week: Entangling the world with minimal fashion

Updated 16 October 2018
AMEERA ABID
0

JEDDAH: Amid a plethora of innovations and fresh ideas nowadays, it is becoming harder and harder to impress the public, but 23-year-old Hasna Baker has managed to do so with her company Tangles.

She designs shirts colored black or white, with a cleverly designed symbol or letter in the center.

“All my designs are hand drawn. I could easily draw them digitally, but I think keeping them hand drawn gives a more personal and authentic feel. The little imperfections are what add to the design,” she told Arab News.

“I was inspired to start Tangles through a combination of my passion for minimal fashion and graphic T-shirts, as well as my love for arts,” she said. 

“I started coming up with a plan to incorporate meaning into each design, and came up with the idea of playing cards,” she added.

“Each symbol on a playing card has a deeper meaning, and I decided it would be a good place to start,” said Baker.

“After brainstorming ideas I began to sell my work through Instagram, and a few months later I joined the retail store Crate.” 

She did face obstacles, however, such as finding “good-quality suppliers for my packages and shirts,” and “maintaining the confidence to put my work out there.”

She added: “There was a lot of trial and error in the beginning, but the whole process has taught me to approach every experience, whether good or bad, as a lesson to learn and grow from. People have been supportive and positive.”

She has received international orders, but for now her customers are mainly based in the Kingdom.

The piece she is most proud of “is a large canvas of an elephant. It’s my biggest work yet, and took around six months to complete,” she said.

“I love the moment I step back from a project and see it all come together, as opposed to looking closely at the details.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Startup of the Week

‘Davos in the Desert’ brings 150 global leaders to Riyadh

Updated 16 October 2018
Arab News
0

‘Davos in the Desert’ brings 150 global leaders to Riyadh

  • The Future Investment Initiative (FII) runs from Oct. 23 to 25
  • The three key themes of this year’s event are investing in transformation, technology as an opportunity, and advancing human potential
Updated 16 October 2018
Arab News
0

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia has revealed the program for a high-profile gathering of global leaders, business chiefs and innovators in Riyadh next week.

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) runs from Oct. 23 to 25 with US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde among those scheduled to take part.

More than 150 speakers from 140 different organizations have confirmed their attendance for the event which was hosted for the first time a year ago and was quickly dubbed “Davos in the Desert” — a reference to the annual World Economic Forum hosted each year in the Swiss resort.

The three key themes of this year’s event are investing in transformation, technology as an opportunity, and advancing human potential.



“FII is a global platform focused on identifying future economic trends and opportunities, defining the future of industries and discussing how investment can contribute to overall global prosperity and development,” the PIF, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, said on Monday.

“Ten years on from the global financial crisis, the world is undergoing a period of large-scale economic and technological transformation. FII will convene global leaders, investors and innovators to discuss how businesses, governments and global institutions can work together to drive long-term growth and prosperity.”

The next installment of FII will include a panel called “One World” — a look at how leaders from business and government develop a collective vision for the future.

Other sessions cover digital currencies, capital flows, market drivers, immersive technology, sustainability and giga-projects such as NEOM, the vast development announced at last year’s FII.

Topics: Davos of the Desert Public Investment Fund (PIF)

