Relief trucks sent to Yemen’s storm-affected areas

JEDDAH: King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSRelief) sent three trucks loaded with supplies to Yemen’s Al-Mahrah governate through the Al-Wadiah border crossing.

The convoy carried 75 tons of basic foodstuffs to help the victims of the storm “Laban.”

This assistance comes as part of the 286 projects in various fields provided by KSRelief equally to all the Yemeni provinces.

It aims to alleviate the suffering of hundreds of Yemeni families affected by the tropical storm. The storm hit on Sunday the coastal parts of Al-Mahrah causing heavy rainfalls accompanied by strong winds. The city of Al-Ghaydah suffered the most from these conditions that caused widespread damage that affected the services and roads networks in addition to hundreds of houses.