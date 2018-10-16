Relief trucks sent to Yemen’s storm-affected areas

You are here

﻿

The effort aims to alleviate the suffering of hundreds of Yemeni families affected by the tropical storm. (SPA)
Updated 16 October 2018
Arab News
  • The convoy carried 75 tons of basic foodstuffs to help the victims of the storm “Laban.”
JEDDAH: King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSRelief) sent three trucks loaded with supplies to Yemen’s Al-Mahrah governate through the Al-Wadiah border crossing. 

The convoy carried 75 tons of basic foodstuffs to help the victims of the storm “Laban.”

This assistance comes as part of the 286 projects in various fields provided by KSRelief equally to all the Yemeni provinces.

It aims to alleviate the suffering of hundreds of Yemeni families affected by the tropical storm. The storm hit on Sunday the coastal parts of Al-Mahrah causing heavy rainfalls accompanied by strong winds.  The city of Al-Ghaydah suffered the most from these conditions that caused widespread damage that affected the services and roads networks in addition to hundreds of houses.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Egypt says security forces kill 9 ‘terrorists’ in Nile raid

The dawn raid in central Egypt targeted men who were planning attacks on vital installations. (Reuters)
Updated 16 October 2018
AP
0

  • The statement did not mention if there were any survivors or if any wounded were taken prisoner
CAIRO: Egypt says its security forces have killed nine “terrorists” in a raid on a cave hideout along the Nile River.

The Interior Ministry says Monday’s dawn raid in central Egypt targeted men who were planning attacks on vital installations, resulting in a shootout that led to their deaths.

The statement did not mention if there were any survivors or if any wounded were taken prisoner, or if security forces suffered any casualties. It said assault rifles, improvised explosive devices, ammunition and supplies were seized. Egypt has been battling an insurgency based in the Sinai Peninsula that intensified after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013. It launched an operation against militants in February, but raids outside the Sinai have been rare.

Topics: Egypt

