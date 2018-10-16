The hottest video games still to come in 2018

You are here

﻿

Updated 16 October 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: From outlaw cowboys to secret agents via purple dragons, here are the videogame releases to get excited about in the rest of the year


Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Developer: Treyarch
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Released: October 12

By the time you read this, “Black Ops 4” will likely already be flying off the shelves. The 15-year-old “COD” first-person-shooter series has consistently sold big —  2015’s “Black Ops 3” reportedly pulled in $550 million in its first three days —  and this year’s release, set in the near future, will be no exception, even if Treyarch has dumped the popular offline campaign story mode in favor of a new ‘Battle Royale’ mode (a salute to the runaway success of “Fortnite”) with an ever-shrinking map. There are 10 specialist classes for players to choose from, and the popular ‘Zombies’ mode will also be returning.

Red Dead Redemption 2
Developer: Rockstar Studios
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One
Released: October 26

An epic open-world Western adventure with a nod to the huge popularity of TV series “Westworld,” Rockstar’s follow-up to the wildly successful original “RDR” (2010) is actually a prequel to that game, with our ‘hero,’ the outlaw Arthur Morgan, working for the villainous Dutch, leader of the notorious Van der Linde gang. Set in 1899, the game atmospherically explores the end of the Wild West age of the gunslinger, with the industrialized metropolis of Saint Denis interrupting your rides through the stunningly visualized wilderness. As before, the game’s honor system means the storyline changes based on how you choose to interact with other characters (whose intentions are often far from noble), but for many players the real joy will come in exploring the vast landscapes on offer, from snow-covered mountains to the alligator-infested swamps of the bayou.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Developer: Toys for Bob
Platforms: PS4, Xbox one
Released: November 13

Retro gaming is big business right now, both in terms of consoles and franchises. Sony has already enjoyed the revival of Crash Bandicoot, and now another character from the Nineties is reborn in this rebuild of the first three games in the Spyro series, which sees the titular purple dragon star in a gorgeous-looking, easy-to-pick-up but hard-to-put-down 3D-platformer. The visual tweaks —  as you’d expect 20 years on —  make the whole thing way more immersive, but previews suggest the developers have gone way beyond a simple graphic makeover —  the dragons’ personalities are now distinctive and well-realized, and the whole game is full of character.

Fallout 76
Developer: Bethesda
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Released: November 14

The ninth game in the “Fallout” series is a prequel to it all. It’s also Bethesda’s first foray into online multiplayer gaming (you can play this sprawling shared-world survival game alone or with up to three companions). The in-game world —  Appalachia —  is, the studio claims, four times bigger than that of “Fallout 4.” Naturally, the game is set in the post-apocalyptic mid-last-century setting as the rest of the series, following the (nuclear) conclusion to the fictional Great War. This time round, though, you’ll be able to take on the mutated beasts of the wasteland and explore the available resources (including nuclear missiles) with some friends. Or not.

Just Cause 4
Developer: Avalanche Studios
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Released: December 4

Covert CIA operative Rico Rodriguez returns for another action-packed installment of the popular third-person action series “Just Cause.” This time around, though, Rodriguez isn’t just battling the bad guys. In the latest setting —  the fictional South American state Solis —  developers Avalanche have reportedly introduced a new enemy: the weather. Extreme events including hurricanes and giant twisters will make your firefights even more chaotic.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Developers: Bandai Namco & Sora
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Released: December 7

Dropping just in time for the holidays, this crossover fighting game will reportedly —  in a licensing nightmare for Nintendo —  include every single playable character from the series’ storied history. So, Pac-Man can now take on Pichu, as well as ever-presents constants like Mario and Link. Newcomers include Princess Daisy, Ridley from “Metroid,” and King K. Rool from “Donkey Kong.” Switch owners should prepare to lose several weeks of their lives to button-mashing combat over the New Year.

Hunt: Showdown
Developer: Crytek
Platforms: Xbox One, PC
Released: TBC

There’s a lot of people hoping Crytek meet their proposed 2018 release date for this online multiplayer first-person survival game. And with good reason. The footage so far released looks amazing, with a genuinely creepy, olde-worlde atmosphere, full of grime and ghouls. You (and a teammate) will hunt down otherworldly monsters in a dingy, swampy setting. Kill a boss, and you might reap the rewards. But the moment you vanquish your enemy, the map shows all the other players where you are, and then you become the hunted as they try to grab your bounty before you can escape. It’s a great idea —  one that should make the game endlessly fun to play.

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Developer: Asobo Studio
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Released: TBC

This stealthy action-adventure centers on two orphans, Amica and her young brother Hugo, and their struggle to survive during the Hundred Years’ War between France and England. The player controls Amica, and you have to sneak around (or use your slingshot to take down) soldiers of the fanatical Inquisition. They’re not the main danger though. That’s the rats. Big rats. Really big. And supernatural. Big enough to eat a human in a few seconds. Fortunately, you can scare them off using light and fire. But they’ll be back.

 

Tech accessories: Are these ‘side’ devices worth your money?

Updated 15 October 2018
ONE CARLO DIAZ
  • Tech retailers have continuously introduced side accessories to augment daily gadget use
  • Some accessories can really be helpful, but there are some that are just unnecessary
Updated 15 October 2018
ONE CARLO DIAZ
DUBAI: Using your phone to capture a moment has become second nature. A reflex stimulated by literally any experience – from the time the waiter delivers your food to the table, to the moment your best friend gets married – they are all documented, hundreds and thousands of photos and videos stored in an easily accessible digital storage. Our phones have indeed become our photo albums.

But while the memories we make every day are endless, the storage capabilities of our devices are limited, and tech companies have introduced a number of side accessories that address this rather disconcerting fact.

We take a look at some of the most popular storage-enhancing tech accessories in 2018 – Virtual storage is big business, but is it worth the money and is it necessary?

SanDisk Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter

Action cameras have long caught the eye of frequent travelers – if you’re one of them, this might be for you. The SanDisk Extreme memory cards are among the most popular ones in this niche, with its 4K Ultra HD and Full HD video recording and playback capability, especially built for adventurers who are fond of taking content while on the rush. 

The memory card’s selling point is its ability to survive in the most severe conditions. The manufacturers say it still functions in extreme temperatures and after being submerged a meter-deep salt water for three days. 

Read and write speeds are remarkable, especially for a very good deal that does not involve splashing out too much cash – the 32GB version sells at $18.99, while the 256GB sells at $139.99.

SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter

The SanDisk Ultra memory card is one of my favorites. For starters, the memory capacity ranges from 16GB to a whopping 400GB – and it handles file transfers in a breeze. Packaging suggests a read speed of 100Mbps, with a slightly lower write speed. But over-all performance still depends on the host device – my Samsung Galaxy S9 plus is a perfect match.

Ideal for smartphones and tablets, this high-powered memory card works wonders in capturing and storing full HD videos. I watch a lot of my favorite TV shows on the go – and this memory card’s performance ups that experience by a notch. Smooth app launches are also very noticeable, credit that to its A1 rating, which means that the card is fully optimized for app use.

The higher capacity versions of SanDisk Ultra are worth the extra cash, especially for users who are heavy on storing multimedia content on their mobile devices. 

But cheaper options are available, with the 16GB version at $8.99. The 400GB version sells at $184.99.

SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick 

As the name suggests, the SanDisk Connect Wireless is a USB flash drive that uses built-in Wi-Fi to transfer and stream files wirelessly to and from multiple mobile devices. Available in several memory capacities up to 256GB, this comes with a free mobile app for file management. 

Upon testing, transfer speed is as slow as I expected, as the wireless stick only uses the older USB 2.0 technology – a weird choice in a spur of USB 3.0-capable flash drives. Wireless functionality can easily be dismissed in this area – I’d still use the classic wired-only memory sticks. But the multiple devices streaming feature was interesting, which is probably the product’s main selling point. However, I see very rare instances where this function really becomes necessary. For a $15.99 device, I’d pass on it.

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive and Mini Flash Drive

Apple devices are notorious for their lack of flexibility when it comes to expanding storage capacity, compared to their Android counterparts, and this product is a clear attempt to address that. The flash drives sport a back-to-back connectivity setup – one for a regular USB port and the other for a lightning USB port, and are available in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB versions.

But these flash drives can easily be brushed aside especially for MacBook or iMac users given Apple’s sophisticated cloud ecosystem. If you want to free up your memory by dumping photos and other media content, you can already do that directly to your laptop without using a thumb drive, potentially rendering this device redundant, if not unnecessary. 

Prices start at $25.99.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0

For Android users there is SanDisk’s Ultra Dual Drive m3.0. With a micro-USB and a USB 3.0 connectors on both ends, this OTG flash drive allows users to move content easily from both phones and computers.

As an Android loyalist myself, the Ultra Dual Drive does its job well in terms of speed and performance. As soon as it’s plugged in, the drive auto-mounts with ease – especially with the newer versions of the Android OS. The USB 3.0 connectivity was good enough for its price with an average write speed of 32Mbps and read speed of 110Mbps. The drive can also be used on USB 2.0 ports in slower read and write paces. 

But this Ultra Dual Drive is slowly becoming obsolete in the face of USB-C mobile phones. Recent releases from Samsung, for instance, are no longer compatible with this device. If USB-C is the future, then this OTG flash drive is definitely out of the list. Other android users can still take advantage of this product though, since some mobile developers have yet to join the USB-C craze. 

Prices start at $9.99.

