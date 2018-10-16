Audi fined $925 million in Germany over diesel emissions

FRANKFURT, Germany: German authorities have fined luxury automaker Audi €800 million ($925 million) for selling cars with excessive diesel emissions.
Prosecutors in Munich said Tuesday that the fine was imposed because Audi neglected its oversight duties in selling cars with engines made by it and group partner Volkswagen that did not conform to legal limits on harmful emissions. The case covered some 4.9 million Audi cars sold in Europe, the US and elsewhere between 2004 and 20018.
In September 2015 parent company Volkswagen admitted rigging some 11 million diesel autos with software that enabled them to pass emissions tests even though emissions in real driving were much higher.
The prosecutors’ statement said the resolution of the case did not affect an investigation of individual Audi executives.
Uber proposals value company at $120bn in a possible IPO
LOS ANGELES: Uber Technologies Inc. recently received proposals from Wall Street banks valuing the company at as much as $120 billion in an initial public offering that could take place early next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley last month delivered the valuation proposals to Uber, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.