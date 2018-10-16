You are here

  • Home
  • The Six: Have a hair-raising Halloween at Motiongate Dubai
﻿

The Six: Have a hair-raising Halloween at Motiongate Dubai

The Motiongate sign at the entrance of the park. (Supplied)
Updated 16 October 2018
Arab News
0

The Six: Have a hair-raising Halloween at Motiongate Dubai

Updated 16 October 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Hollywood-inspired theme park Motiongate Dubai will transform into a freaky fun zone from Oct. 18 – Nov. 3, so prepare to enjoy some seriously terrifying thrills.

Saw Maze
Have the ultimate blood-chilling experience this Halloween by navigating your way through a maze based on terrifying Hollywood film series, “Saw.”

Scare Zones
The Lionsgate and Columbia areas at Motiongate park will both have scare zones where visitors can meet their favorite monsters, zombies and creepy characters in person.

Ghostbusters: Battle for New York
An interactive ride that will take you to the Temple of Gozer where you will take part in a battle and show off off your ghost-busting skills by shooting ghouls and saving the city.

Underworld 4D
An action-packed, multi-sensory 4D experience that takes you through centuries of war between Lycans and Vampires.

Zombieland Blast Off
An exhilarating ride not for guests with weak stomachs. Face the ruins of an abandoned park and go head-to-head with zombies in a ride where your only escape is a 58-meter free fall.

Hotel Transylvania
A child friendly experience where kids can meet the beloved characters from the “Hotel Transylvania” film franchise. Located in the Columbia area, families can also participate in crafts, face painting and trick or treating.

 

Topics: amusement parks motiongate Dubai family fun

Yara Shahidi honored with Spotlight Award

Yara Shahidi was honored with an award at the 25th Annual Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration. (AFP)
Updated 16 October 2018
Arab News
0

Yara Shahidi honored with Spotlight Award

Updated 16 October 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Actress and social activist Yara Shahidi was honored with an award at the 25th Annual Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration on Monday and took to the stage to give a speech.

The Iranian-American star of TV show “Black-ish,” who has her own spinoff show called “Grown-ish,” was given the Calvin Klein Spotlight Award at an event attended by the likes of Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez and many more.

The 18-year-old Harvard University student is one of a star-studded list of honorees, including Lady Gaga, Shonda Rhimes and Mia Farrow.

The event also celebrated the female cast of “Black Panther” — Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o — at the event in Los Angeles’ Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Shahidi sat down with the magazine for an in-depth interview published in its November 2018 issue. The teen, who hails from a highly accomplished family — one of her cousins is the rapper Nas, while another, Anousheh Ansari, was the first Iranian-American astronaut — covered everything from women in Hollywood to her political activism.

“We’re holding people accountable for their actions. There’s an intentional knowledge disparity in any industry, which is tied to the maintaining of power. I love the fact that this community of women is disintegrating that. I’ve been able to reap the benefits of it, and I’m also fortunate to have my parents with me, guiding me,” she told the magazine.

Shahidi has talked openly about her family in the past, including in a revealing social media post about her parents during the uproar about the proposed US immigration ban in 2017.

“If my baba was stuck in an airport because of a Muslim ban 39 years ago, he would have never fallen in love with my mama. I would not exist and I wouldn’t have two amazing brothers,” she posted on social media at the time.

The actress has been vocal about her Iranian-African-American heritage and even called herself “a proud Black Iranian” on Twitter.

In her most recent interview with Elle magazine, the actress expands on what causes are close to her heart.

“Immigration, gun control. There’s been a lack of humanity, especially in the policies of these past two years, policies that alienate minorities,” she said.

Lady Gaga was also awarded at the ceremony, and took to the stage to give a powerful, emotional speech about being a survivor of sexual assault.

“As a sexual assault survivor by someone in the entertainment industry, as a woman who is still not brave enough to say his name, as a woman who lives with chronic pain, as a woman who was conditioned at a very young age to listen to what men told me to do, I decided today I wanted to take the power back. Today I wear the pants,” she said at the event.

Topics: award elle actress activist

Related

0
Media
Arab News clinches prestigious WAN-IFRA design award in Berlin 
0
Offbeat
Actress Ruby Rose named ‘most dangerous’ celebrity to search online

Latest updates

US Treasury imposes sanctions on Iranian network supporting child soldiers
0
Religious hate crime surge brings call for action from Muslim Council of Britain
0
Sarfraz Ahmed happy after Pakistan fight back against Australia in Abu Dhabi
0
Pakistan and Saudi navies share unique bond, top official says
0
Case of slain Libyan rebel commander opens old wounds in oil producer
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.