Pakistan and Saudi navies share unique bond, top official says

ISLAMABAD: Thanking the Saudi government for its hospitality towards naval officials visiting the Kingdom, Capt. Shahid Wasif, Commanding Officer of PNS Saif, said that the Pakistan Navy would continue its mission to safeguard and enhance bilateral relations with friendly countries.
Addressing the reception — hosted on board PNS Saif which is currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia — in honor of Saudi Naval Officers and diplomats, at the Jeddah Islamic Port on Monday, Capt. Wasif added that the navies of both countries enjoyed a unique bond as some officers had trained together at the Pakistan Naval Academy, in Karachi.
“Navies of both countries have also held a number of joint trainings and exercises, including the Naseem-ul-Bahr joint naval exercise,” Capt. Wasif said.
Capt. Tariq Al Seeri, a representative of the Saudi Royal Navy, Pakistan’s acting Consul General, Shaiq Bhutto, and other consulate officials also attended the event which began with the national anthems of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, a statement issued by Pakistani Consulate in Jeddah, said.
“Saudi Arabia has a very significant role and position in the region. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have time tested and mutually supportive relations,” Capt. Wasif said, adding that Pakistan believes in promoting peace both at a regional and international level and “will always remain committed to the cause”.
He acknowledged the vision of the Saudi leadership to promote bilateral ties, while expressing a desire to “broaden Pakistan Navy’s cooperation with Saudi Navy”, the statement said.