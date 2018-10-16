Sarfraz Ahmed happy after Pakistan fight back against Australia in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said he was happy that he responded to pressure from all sides with a brilliant 96 on Tuesday on the first day of the second Test against Australia.
The 31-year-old added 147 runs for the sixth wicket with opener Fakhar Zaman — who also scored 96 — to lift Pakistan from a precarious 57 for five to 282 all out at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Australia closed the day at 20 for two, trailing by 262 runs with eight wickets in hand.
After his below-par 15-run innings and weak wicketkeeping in the first Test which ended with his team unable to turn a strong position into a victory, Sarfraz faced calls for his sacking as Test captain.
“Yeah the pressure was there, definitely,” said Sarfraz, who had made just 74 runs in the his six previous Test innings.
“A lot of it. You know it’s coming from all corners. Somebody is saying leave Test cricket, somebody is saying leave captaincy, some are saying leave him out of the team.
“When all this happens and you score runs then it’s a bit of relief and then to do it in a situation where you were 57 for five and in a really bad shape...”
Sarfraz said Pakistan had fought back admirably having seen Australia spinner spinner Nathan Lyon had rocked Pakistan in the morning, reaching lunch with figures of four for 12.
“It’s good that we scored 282 and then got two wickets, including that of Usman Khawaja because he can play a long innings, so I think it has become even for both the teams now,” said Sarfraz.
Sarfraz praised Zaman, who is playing his first Test.
“Fakhar played a brilliant knock and I got very good confidence from him because I like that the other batsmen rotate the strike and he did that and played brilliantly in his first match.
“He deserved credit for doing so well.”
The first Test in the two-match series ended in a draw in Dubai last week.
Enable eyes more history as fantastic filly bids for Breeders' Cup glory
LONDON: Two-time Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Enable will bid for yet more history after it was announced she is to run in the Breeders' Cup Turf next month.
Two weeks ago the Saudi Arabian-owned filly became only the seventh double winner of the Arc. Straight after the famous race at Longchamps in Paris it was mooted that Enable, owned by Prince Khalid Abdullah, would aim to become the first home to win a hat-trick of Arcs.
But while that still may happen Teddy Grimthrorpe, racing manager for Khalid Abdullah, revealed the filly will first try to become the first winner of both the Arc and Breeders' Cup in the same season.
In a statement Grimthorpe said: “Prince Khalid has given the go ahead for Enable to run in the Breeders’ Cup Turf, Group One. No decisions on her future will be made until after the race.
“(Enable) is an extraordinary athlete.”
The last Arc winner to win again in the same season was All Along, way back in 1983. Trained by Patrick Biancone and ridden by Walter Swinburn, she won the Canadian International a couple of weeks' later.
The John Gosden-trained horse won her second Arc under Frankie Dettori earlier this month. And Gosden admitted there had been some debate as to whether the the four-year-old would defend her Paris crown.
“I was pretty anxious going into it as we lost a week. Losing a filly for five days that should be cantering and working knocks you back and we went back to where we were before the Kempton race.
“You lose the benefit of having a run and she missed her main work. It was a bit nip and tuck.”