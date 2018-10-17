Business booms ahead of Afghan election

Murderer of seven-year-old Pakistani girl executed in Lahore

LAHORE, Pakistan: Imran Ali, the man convicted of raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl was hanged to death on Wednesday Morning in Lahore.

The execution took place at 5:30am in the city’s Kot Lakhpat jail.

On Friday, an anti-terrorism court judge issued a black warrant for the convict.

On Jan. 4, Zainab Ansari was kidnapped from near her family’s house in Kasur city and later turned up dead.

Police arrested Imran Ali, nearly three weeks later, through a DNA match. Ali confessed to his crime after his arrest and was sentence to death by an anti-terrorism court on Feb. 17.

Dr. Faisal Mahmoud spokesman of the ministry of foreign affairs tweeted Wednesday morning, “Zainab’s murderer and rapist hanged. Least that could be done. The little angel Rests in Peace.”