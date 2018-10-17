You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish police shoot driver ‘planning Israel protest’
﻿

Turkish police shoot driver ‘planning Israel protest’

The driver claimed that he was on his way “to protest in front of the Israeli Embassy” in Ankara. (AFP)
Updated 17 October 2018
AFP
0

Turkish police shoot driver ‘planning Israel protest’

  • In May, Ankara ordered Israel’s ambassador to leave over the killing of protesters along the border with the Gaza Strip
Updated 17 October 2018
AFP
0

ANKARA: Turkish police on Monday shot a tractor driver in the leg after he refused to stop, state media reported, with the suspect claiming he was planning a protest at Israel’s embassy in Ankara.
The 45-year-old was detained after damaging several vehicles with the tractor in the capital despite calls to stop by the police, state-run news agency Anadolu said.
The driver claimed that he was on his way “to protest in front of the Israeli Embassy” in Ankara but no details on the planned action were given by Anadolu.
However, an Israeli official, who did not wish to be named, said “to the best of our understanding, the incident was not related to Israel or its embassy.”
The Ankara governor’s office said in a statement that the incident was being investigated but officials could find no links to terror.
The office did not mention the planned protest and the incident took place near the Israeli ambassador’s residence in Ankara, not the embassy. Relations between Israel and Turkey, one of the Jewish state’s few key Muslim partners, have been strained this year.
In May, Ankara ordered Israel’s ambassador to leave over the killing of protesters along the border with the Gaza Strip.

Topics: Turkey Israel

Related

0
Middle-East
Palestine and Jordan reject ‘confederation trial balloon’
0
Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu threatens Hamas with ‘very strong blows’

Rocket fired on Israel from Gaza: Israeli army

Palestinian protesters run for cover from teargas fired by Israeli troops during a protest on the beach at the border with Israel near Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (AP)
Updated 17 October 2018
AFP
0

Rocket fired on Israel from Gaza: Israeli army

  • It is one of the first rockets fired in recent weeks from the Palestinian territory under Israel’s blockade
Updated 17 October 2018
AFP
0

JERUSALEM: A rocket was fired on Israel from the Gaza strip early Wednesday, the Israeli army and police said, causing damage in a southern city.
“At 4:00 AM (0100 GMT) Israelis in the city of Be’er Sheva were running to bomb shelters after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip at Israel,” the Israeli army tweeted.
“We will defend Israeli civilians,” it added, suggesting there would be a military response.
It is one of the first rockets fired in recent weeks from the Palestinian territory under Israel’s blockade and comes at a time of renewed tensions between Israel and Palestinian armed groups.
“A rocket struck the city of Be’er Sheva a few moments ago causing damage,” the Israeli police said, without specifying the extent of the damage.
There were no reports of injuries.

Topics: Palestine Israel Gaza

Related

0
Middle-East
Israeli defense minister: Now’s the time to strike Hamas
0
Middle-East
Turkish police shoot driver ‘planning Israel protest’

Latest updates

Britain’s May faces Brexit face-off with EU leaders
0
Fujifilm wins appeal in battle with Xerox over scrapped merger
0
‘Man, I was so surprised’: Saudi Olympian Al-Muawi clinches bronze in Argentina games
0
Murderer of seven-year-old Pakistani girl executed in Lahore
0
Rocket fired on Israel from Gaza: Israeli army
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.