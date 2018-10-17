ISTANBUL: There has been some withdrawal of militants from the demilitarization zone in Idlib following the Russia-Turkey deal on the northwestern Syrian region, the US special representative for Syria engagement told reporters in Ankara.
The two countries reached a deal to set up a buffer zone running 15-20 km (9-13 miles) deep into rebel territory and evacuated of all heavy weapons and all militants by Monday. Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), a militant alliance spearheaded by Al-Qaeda’s former Syrian affiliate, is the most powerful militant alliance in Idlib.
“The withdrawal of heavy weapons is complete by all accounts,” James Jeffrey said. “There is some question as to whether everybody from (Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham) has left.”
US says some withdrawal of militants from Syria’s Idlib -pool report
ICC prosecutor issues warning on Bedouin village demolition
THE HAGUE, Netherlands: The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor has issued a warning that if Israel goes ahead and destroys a Palestinian Bedouin village on the West Bank that could constitute a war crime.
Israel’s Supreme Court recently rejected a final appeal against plans to demolish the village, Khan Al-Ahmar.
In a statement Wednesday, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda says “evacuation by force now appears imminent.”
Bensouda adds that the “extensive destruction of property without military necessity and population transfers in an occupied territory constitute war crimes” under the Rome Statute treaty that established the ICC.
Israel says Khan Al-Ahmar was built illegally and has offered to resettle its residents a few miles (kilometers) away. Palestinians and other critics say the demolition aims to displace Palestinians in favor of Israeli settlement expansion.