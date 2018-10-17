You are here

  • Home
  • Trump: US needs Saudi Arabia in fight against terrorism
﻿

Trump: US needs Saudi Arabia in fight against terrorism

Donald Trump said he did not want to walk away from Saudi Arabia as he faced questions about the Jamal Khashoggi disappearance. (AP
Updated 59 sec ago
Arab News
0

Trump: US needs Saudi Arabia in fight against terrorism

  • US president says he does not want to walk away from the Kingdom 
  • Secretary of State says Turkish president made clear to him that Saudi Arabia is cooperating in Khashoggi investigation
Updated 59 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the US needs Saudi Arabia in the fight against terrorism and that he did not want to walk away from the Kingdom. 

His comments came after US Secretary of Sate Mike Pompeo met the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Erdogan made clear that Saudi Arabia is cooperating in the investigation, Pompeo said, the day after he met King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. 

"You know we need Saudi Arabia in terms of our fight against all of the terrorism, everything that's happening in Iran and other places,” Trump told Fox Business in response to questions about the Khashoggi case.

The US president said he did not want to walk away from Saudi Arabia.

“They have a tremendous order, $110 billion,” he said, in reference to US arms sales to the Kingdom.

Trump said later on Wednesday the US had asked Turkey for any audio or video evidence it may have related to the case but was not sure whether any such evidence exists.

"We have asked for it, if it exists ... I'm not sure yet that it exists," Trump said at the White House. "I'll have a full report on that from Mike (Pompeo) when he comes back."

On Tuesday, Trump criticized global condemnation of Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi’s disappearance, warning of a rush to judgment and echoing the Kingdom’s request for patience.

Khashoggi, who lived in the US, disappeared on Oct. 2 after visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to complete paperwork related to his divorce. 

Saudi Arabia, which denies any involvement in the kidnapping or killing of Khashoggi, has set up a joint team to investigate the disappearance with Turkey.

As he returned to the US from Turkey, Pompeo said President Erdogan “made clear that the Saudis had cooperated with the investigation that the Turks are engaged in and they are going to share information.”

“There have been a couple of delays but they seemed pretty confident that the Saudis would permit them to do the things they need to do to complete their thorough and complete investigation,” he said.

He added that the US must be mindful of the important business and government ties with the Kingdom, once the facts of the case have been determined.
 

 

Topics: Jamal Khashoggi Saudi Arabia Donald Trump President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Mike Pompeo King Salman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Trump slams rush to condemn Saudi Arabia over Jamal Khashoggi disappearance
0
Saudi Arabia
Cabinet welcomes joint Saudi-Turkish Khashoggi probe

Saudi Arabia denies Israeli media reports on meeting between chiefs of staff

Updated 17 October 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia denies Israeli media reports on meeting between chiefs of staff

  • The official said the correct information is that Al-Ruwaili has participated in an international meeting for Defense Chiefs of Staff held in Washington
  • No bilateral meeting had took place between the Saudi and Israeli Chiefs of Staff, he added
Updated 17 October 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: A Saudi defense ministry official has denied reports circulated on Israeli media claiming that a meeting was held between the Saudi military Chief of Staff, Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, and his Israeli counterpart Gadi Eizenkot.

The official said the correct information is that Al-Ruwaili participated in an international meeting for Defense Chiefs of Staff held in Washington, United States at the Andrews Air Force Base.

81 countries took part in the meeting held between Oct. 15-16 aimed at discussing ways to combat violent terror groups.

The meeting also included an official dinner for all attendees hosted by the his excellency the Chairman of the US Joints Chief of Staff, Gen. Joseph F. Dunford. It was followed by a conference at the Andrews Air Force Base.

The official said no bilateral meeting took place between the Saudi and Israeli Chiefs of Staff.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Israel media Defense US Military

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Trump: US needs Saudi Arabia in fight against terrorism
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia highlights the importance of the implementation of the UN Vision 2030

Latest updates

Alef Education launches first project in US
0
Riyadh hotel hosts Chinese Food Festival
0
Arcapita invests in KSA-based women’s fitness chain
0
GAA launches new Renault Duster in Kingdom
0
Mobily, Huawei announce plan to bring 5G to KSA
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.