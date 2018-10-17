You are here

'Al-Ahsa offers great economic, investment opportunities'

Al-Ahsa plays an essential role in the region’s history. (Photo/Shutterstock)
JEDDAH: The addition of Al-Ahsa to the World Heritage List is great economic and an investment opportunity, according to Prince Sultan bin Salman, the president of Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH). 

Speaking during a meeting of authorities concerned with the registration of the site on the UNESCO list, he added that the international recognition is well deserved because the attraction has unique qualities.

He also highlighted the work of the SCTH with its partners on the Al-Uqair tourism development, noting that: “The Al-Uqair project has all the elements of success and that the project is mainly targeting citizens and residents in the Eastern Province and Riyadh and visitors from the Gulf countries. The commission’s studies have confirmed that the Al-Uqair project enjoys great economic value based on a number of axes.

“Al-Ahsa also has various cultural components and products, as the largest palm oasis in the world on the one hand and an authentic historic port on the Arabian Gulf coast on the other.”

Prince Sultan put forward a proposal to restructure the council dealing with Al-Ahsa’s registration, in addition to the formation of a supervisory committee on the development project headed by the governor of Al-Ahsa, and of an executive committee headed by the mayor.

He said that since its inception, the SCTH has made dreams come true by investing in Saudi youth, launching a new industry that will contribute to the national economy and its development, and reorganizing and building economic and social sectors. It has also embraced solid concepts that intersect with ancient culture and heritage and offer more jobs and investment opportunities in all parts of the country, in cities and villages, for people of all ages and levels of education.

Prince Sultan ordered the formation of a working group, headed by himself, to follow up the World Heritage List registration of Al-Ahsa by monitoring projects to restore and renovate historical sites and urban heritage, and develop agricultural tourism, sport and adventure tourism, and “business tourism” programs in coordination with the councils of Tourism Development in the Eastern Province and the province of Al-Ahsa.

Also present at the meeting were Prince Ahmed bin Fahd bin Salman, deputy governor of the Eastern Province, and Prince Badr bin Mohammed bin Jalawi, the governor of Al-Ahsa.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

UN urged to end all forms of colonialism

The Kingdom’s delegate called on the UN to shoulder its responsibilities and compel Israel to comply with international resolutions and laws. (Shutterstock)
Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
0

UN urged to end all forms of colonialism

  • Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, stressed that since the establishment of the UN in 1945, Saudi Arabia has supported all people’s freedom and independence, and their right to self-determination and administration of their land and resources
Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia has urged the UN to intensify its efforts to end all forms of colonialism, in accordance with its provisions of the UN Charter, and relevant General Assembly and Security Council resolutions.

The Kingdom also urged the relevant states to abide by international resolutions and work toward constructive and practical solutions through dialogue involving all parties in order to maintain security and peace and to establish stability and prosperity.

Addressing the special political and decolonization committee, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, stressed that since the establishment of the UN in 1945, Saudi Arabia has supported all people’s freedom and independence, and their right to self-determination and administration of their land and resources.

Al-Mouallimi reiterated the right of the Palestinian people to the restoration of their legitimate rights, including to establish their independent state in accordance with the relevant international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative submitted by the Kingdom.

The Kingdom’s delegate called on the UN to shoulder its responsibilities and compel Israel to comply with international resolutions and laws, to end the occupation and complete withdrawal from the occupied Arab territories, including the Syrian Arab Golan and the Lebanese territories.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Nations

