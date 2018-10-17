UN urged to end all forms of colonialism

Saudi Arabia has urged the UN to intensify its efforts to end all forms of colonialism, in accordance with its provisions of the UN Charter, and relevant General Assembly and Security Council resolutions.

The Kingdom also urged the relevant states to abide by international resolutions and work toward constructive and practical solutions through dialogue involving all parties in order to maintain security and peace and to establish stability and prosperity.

Addressing the special political and decolonization committee, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, stressed that since the establishment of the UN in 1945, Saudi Arabia has supported all people’s freedom and independence, and their right to self-determination and administration of their land and resources.

Al-Mouallimi reiterated the right of the Palestinian people to the restoration of their legitimate rights, including to establish their independent state in accordance with the relevant international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative submitted by the Kingdom.

The Kingdom’s delegate called on the UN to shoulder its responsibilities and compel Israel to comply with international resolutions and laws, to end the occupation and complete withdrawal from the occupied Arab territories, including the Syrian Arab Golan and the Lebanese territories.