Search engine Baidu becomes first China firm to join US AI ethics group

Chinese Internet search giant Baidu has joined the Partnership on AI. Chinese government officials have promised to retrain workers who lose jobs as a result of AI. (AFP)
Reuters
Search engine Baidu becomes first China firm to join US AI ethics group

  • The Partnership on AI (PAI), which counts Alphabet Inc’s Google, Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. as members, is a body that develops ethical guidelines for AI research
  • Baidu’s inclusion in the group comes as Chinese and US companies are looking to ramp up cooperation on AI
Reuters
BEIJING: Chinese search engine Baidu has become the first Chinese company to join an artificial intelligence (AI) ethics group led by top US tech firms, amid wider political clashes over AI competition between China and the US.
The Partnership on AI (PAI), which counts Alphabet Inc’s Google, Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. as members, is a body that develops ethical guidelines for AI research, including ensuring research does not violate international conventions or human rights.
Last year China’s industry ministry named Baidu as one of four national AI champions, and the search firm has invested heavily in autonomous driving and deep learning in recent years.
“Baidu’s admission represents the beginning of PAI’s entrance into China. We will continue to add new members in China and around the world as we grow,” said PAI in a statement on Tuesday.

 

Baidu’s inclusion in the group comes as Chinese and US companies are looking to ramp up cooperation on AI, despite a looming political scuffle between the US and China over technology transfers.
Last year China set out a roadmap to become a world leader in AI by 2025, with plans to invest roughly $400 billion in the industry in the coming years.
The ambitions have rankled the US government, which has discussed plans to bolster security reviews of cutting-edge technology, including AI, over fears that China could access technology of strategic military importance.
China’s AI roadmap encourages technology sharing between private, public and military research groups.
Despite the clash, US companies have expanded their AI presence in China while Baidu and other Chinese firms have launched AI research labs in the US.
Last month China’s cyber ministry hosted Google, Amazon Inc. and Microsoft Corp. at its annual AI forum. All three companies have launched AI research labs in China over the past year, despite tightening censorship and data restrictions that limit the companies’ involvement in the market.
At the forum, top government officials stressed that China’s development of AI technology would be ethically conducted, adding that they have plans to retrain workers who lose their jobs to AI.

Auto parts suppliers warn hard Brexit may set UK back 25 years

Reuters
Auto parts suppliers warn hard Brexit may set UK back 25 years

  • Europe’s carmakers’ lobby ACEA and suppliers’ association CLEPA, along with BMW and brakes maker Brembo, jointly warned that a no-deal exit would be catastrophic for the industry
  • Roberto Vavassori: The recovery of Britain’s auto sector in the 20 years since the decline of British Leyland and its successor Rover Group was based on investment from around the world
Reuters
BRUSSELS: Failure to secure a trade deal for Britain when it exits the EU next year could set the UK auto sector back two decades, leading parts suppliers said on Wednesday as they urged leaders to reach agreement at a summit in Brussels.
Europe’s carmakers’ lobby ACEA and suppliers’ association CLEPA, along with BMW and brakes maker Brembo, jointly warned that a no-deal exit would be catastrophic for the industry.
The “just-in-time” industry model relied on frictionless trade between Britain and mainland Europe, they said.
“If we are continuing to be taken hostage by this situation, the flourishing UK auto industry could come back to the situation it was at 20-25 years ago,” said Roberto Vavassori, a management board member at Brembo and president of CLEPA.

 

The recovery of Britain’s auto sector in the 20 years since the decline of British Leyland and its successor Rover Group was based on investment from around the world, he said.
Vavassori said he felt “betrayed” that Brembo’s manufacturing in Coventry, UK, would be a different prospect post-Brexit from the time of its investment 15 years ago.
ACEA said contingency planning by its members included temporary production shutdowns and scouting for warehouse space to stockpile parts.
“No amount of contingency planning can realistically cover all the gaps left by the UK’s withdrawal from the EU on WTO terms,” ACEA said, referring to a no-deal scenario in which Britain would have no preferential access to EU markets.
Some 1,100 trucks arrive in Britain every day from elsewhere in the country with parts for the UK auto sector, and storage space to cover more than a day or two of production was not feasible.
The EU leaders’ meeting from Wednesday had hoped to reach a provisional Brexit deal before signing off on a withdrawal agreement at a special Brexit summit
in November.
The talks, stalled since Sunday, are stuck over the issue of how to avoid a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.
BMW said that its survey of
Brexit preparedness showed only 10 percent of British automotive suppliers and 41 percent of EU suppliers considered they were well prepared for Brexit, with many having little or no experience of customs clearing.
Stephan Freismuth, customs manager at BMW, said that at the Channel tunnel and ports such as Dover there was no customs
infrastructure and, in some cases, no space for trucks awaiting checks to park.

Some 1,100 trucks arrive in Britain every day from elsewhere in the country with parts for the UK auto sector.

