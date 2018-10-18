NEW ORLEANS: A man has pleaded guilty in New Orleans to firing a shotgun at three black men in an act of racially motivated violence following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Roland Bourgeois (BOOH’-jwah) had been indicted in federal court in 2010. But his legal proceedings dragged on for years with a series of delays and hearings related to his physical and mental health.
Bourgeois pleaded guilty Wednesday to amended charges in a bill of information: interfering with the victim’s rights because of their race and using a firearm in a crime of violence.
Prosecutors said Bourgeois fired a shotgun at three black men, wounding one seriously, after he and others discussed shooting black people and defending the Algiers Point neighborhood of New Orleans from “outsiders” after the storm.
13 years later, guilty plea in post-Hurricane Katrina racial shooting
13 years later, guilty plea in post-Hurricane Katrina racial shooting
- Prosecutors said that Bourgeois had discussed shooting black people and defending the Algiers Point neighborhood of New Orleans from “outsiders” after the storm
NEW ORLEANS: A man has pleaded guilty in New Orleans to firing a shotgun at three black men in an act of racially motivated violence following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Animation film fest rescinds Kobe Bryant invite after outcry
- In 2003, Bryant was charged with raping a 19-year-old hotel employee
- An online petition had been circulating demanding Bryant be dropped
LOS ANGELES: Kobe Bryant was dropped Wednesday from the jury of an animated film festival after calls for the former NBA star’s ouster over a 2003 rape allegation.
Eric Beckman the CEO of GKIDS, the company that organizes the Animation Is Film Festival, announced the move.
“After discussions with the various stakeholders of Animation Is Film, the decision has been made to remove Kobe Bryant from the 2018 jury, Beckman said in a statement. “We are a young organization and it is important to keep our collective energies focused on the films, the participating filmmakers, and our festival attendees.”
An online petition had been circulating demanding Bryant be dropped.
Bryant won an Academy Award in March for his part in making the animated short, “Dear Basketball” and has founded an animation company, Granity Studios.
He released a statement saying he was honored to be invited and disappointed to be excluded.
“This decision further motivates me and my commitment to building a studio that focuses on diversity and inclusion in storytelling for the animation industry,” Bryant’s statement said. “I remain focused on changing the world in positive ways through diverse stories, characters, and leadership, in order to inspire the next generation.”
In 2003, Bryant was charged with raping a 19-year-old hotel employee.
The Lakers star said he believed it was a consensual sexual encounter. The case was dropped after Bryant’s accuser refused to testify.
She later filed a civil suit against him, which was settled out of court with Bryant admitting no guilt.