Military men on the threshold of taking power again in Brazil
- Jair Bolsonaro, the favorite in an October 28 presidential run-off is a former army captain
- Jair has chosen a newly retired general, Hamilton Mourao, as his vice president if he win
The comfortable favorite in an October 28 presidential run-off is Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain who has chosen a newly retired general, Hamilton Mourao, as his vice president if he wins.
At least four others with military backgrounds are tipped to enter government under a president Bolsonaro.
The 63-year-old candidate has vowed to rule “with authority, but without authoritarianism” — though his nostalgic talk of the 1964-1985 dictatorship he served, his promises to arm “good” citizens, and his talk in favor of torture have chilled many voters.
In Brazil, a 1979 amnesty gave immunity to those responsible for the 434 murders and the torture of thousands during the dictatorship, counted by a national truth commission. A declassified CIA report revealed that the elimination of opponents was ordered at the highest levels of the government at the time.
In many democracies, evoking such brutal rule positively in a campaign would be anathema. But in Brazil today, with more than 62,000 murders annually and a constant fear of armed robberies, the law and order evoked by past military times has lent it support among younger voters.
“I’ve heard young people say, ‘During the dictatorship things were organized,’” said political analyst Jairo Nicolau, of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.
“These young people were born in a democracy and have a diffuse view of what happened.”
In an October 7 general election, 35 members of congress — 31 deputies and four senators — with army or police careers were elected. In the last parliament there were just 18.
According to the Ibope survey firm, the institutions in which Brazilians had most confidence were the fire service, churches, the federal police, and the military. Those least trusted were the government, the congress, political parties and the president.
In May, a reserve general tipped to be Bolsonaro’s defense minister, Augusto Heleno, told the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper that the military was “vaccinated” against the temptation of staging a coup, though he was “flattered” by the show of trust shown by a large part of the population.
Bolsonaro and his campaign say that, three decades after the end of the Cold War, the enemy now isn’t just Communism, but also corruption, crime — and “gender identity ideology.”
Bolsonaro has proposed creating schools run by the military to fight against the “indoctrination” of children. His probable choice as transport minister, reserve general Oswaldo Ferreira, hailed the “clear rules,” the “discipline” and the “hierarchy” that characterize the life in military barracks.
The military already made some inroads into government under outgoing President Michel Temer, who placed Rio’s security in their hands and named a former general as defense minister.
For Nelson During, head of the specialist military-watching website Defesanet, the tilt back toward seeing military men in positions of power is due to corruption that has ravaged the main political parties.
That came to a head with a vast graft probe called “Car Wash” that implicated numerous politicians and Brazil’s biggest company, state-run oil group Petrobras.
“By marring all the political class, (the probe) undermined the representative system. Not only in the eyes of the military, but also the general population, on the left and the right,” he said.
But the idea of the military itself being a corruption-free body does not necessarily hold. A recent publication of a 1984 US embassy cable mentioned the existence of investigations into embezzling of public money.
As for the supposed economic “miracle” Brazil went through in the 1970s, often raised by those fond of the dictatorship, historians Lilia Schwarcz and Heloisa Starling said in their book, “Brazil: a Biography,” that not everything was a success.
A road cut through the Amazon, for instance, “massacred the forest, gobbled up millions of dollars and even today parts of it are impassable,” they wrote.
js/rmb/ft
Seoul taxi-drivers rally against plans for carpool service
- It is the latest challenge to ride-sharing services in South Korea
- The Asian country has one of the world’s highest smartphone penetration rates
SEOUL: Tens of thousands of South Korean taxi-drivers held a rally on Thursday in Seoul, the capital, saying a carpooling service planned by the operator of the country’s top chat app would threaten their livelihoods and jobs.
It was the latest challenge to ride-sharing services in South Korea, which has one of the world’s highest smartphone penetration rates, with nearly half its population of about 51 million living in the Seoul metropolitan area.
Backlash from taxi-drivers and government regulations in Asia’s fourth-biggest economy have hampered new transport services launched by US-based Uber Technologies and domestic startups.
Protesters wearing red headbands chanted slogans, waved flags and held up placards with slogans such as, “Let’s crush the carpooling industry which ignores the taxi industry,” and “Illegal business carpool app out.”
A carpooling service would put his job at risk, said one driver, Lee Sun-joo, who has 30 years of experience but works 12-hour days to earn just 2 million won ($1,762) every month.
“The taxi industry will be long gone at the end,” he added.
On Tuesday, Kakao Mobility, a unit of chat app operator Kakao Corp, started recruiting drivers for its service, after having acquired domestic carpool startup Luxi from Hyundai Motor and other investors in February.
Kakao, which wants to use its dominant position to jumpstart the service matching up drivers with people seeking a ride in the same direction, said it would run the service only during commuting hours to offset a shortage of taxis.
Transport law bans the use of personal vehicles for commercial purposes, but allows carpooling during “commuting hours.”
Kakao, which previously said it planned to launch the service by year-end, on Thursday said the timing had not been decided.
“We will continue discussions with the taxi industry, related organizations and users before the service launch,” it said in a statement.
The taxi drivers’ protest worsens the dilemma of South Korea’s labor-friendly government, grappling with unemployment that hit an eight-year high in August. South Korea had about 270,000 taxi drivers on June 30.
As the economy loses steam, the government has also pledged to promote new industries to cut reliance on big conglomerates, such as Hyundai and Samsung.
“The government is in a bind,” said Ko Tae-bong, research head at Hi Investment & Securities. “If they keep dragging their feet over regulatory changes, South Korea will be left behind the global ride-sharing market.”
In 2015, San Francisco-based Uber had to halt Uber X, a ride-hailing service using private cars in South Korea, in the face of opposition from taxi drivers and a lawsuit.
Last year, the Seoul city government demanded a police inquiry into whether Poolus, the country’s top carpool startup, violated the transport law.