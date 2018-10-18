You are here

Putin says Daesh has seized 700 hostages in Syria

Russia and Turkey plan to give more time for the implementation of their de-escalation deal in the Syrian province of Idlib. (AFP)
SOCHI: President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Daesh militants had seized nearly 700 hostages in part of Syria controlled by US-backed forces and issued an ultimatum promising to execute 10 people every day.
Speaking in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Putin said the hostages included several US and European nationals, adding that Daesh was expanding its control in territory controlled by US and US-backed forces.
Putin did not specify what the militants' demands were.

Earlier on Thursday, UN humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland told reporters that Russia and Turkey plan to give more time for the implementation of their de-escalation deal in the Syrian province of Idlib, a “great relief” for 3 million civilians in the area.
But there were still “a million unanswered questions” about how the deal would work, and what would happen if groups designated as terrorists refused to lay down their weapons.
Speaking after a regular Syria humanitarian meeting in Geneva, Egeland said Syria’s ally Russia had confirmed that Damascus had scrapped a “very concerning” law allowing the expropriation of land and property from refugees.
Idlib and adjacent areas are the last stronghold of rebels who rose up against President Bashar Assad in 2011, and the UN has warned that a battle to restore Assad’s control over the zone could be the worst of the seven-year-old war.
Turkey and Russia’s deal set up a buffer zone running 15-20 km (9-13 miles) deep into rebel territory that originally had to be free of heavy weapons and jihadists by Monday.
“There will be more time for diplomacy,” Egeland said.
“I was heartened to hear both Russia and Turkey say they are optimistic, they can achieve much more through negotiations, and they are generally very positive on the implementation of this deal which is giving a relief, a pause in fighting, to Idlib.”
Egeland said there were 12,000 humanitarian workers in the area, and Idlib had now gone five weeks without an air raid, something he could not remember in the past three years.
In the east, however, fighting was raging around several villages inhabited by 15,000 people, including Daesh fighters and their families, who were under attack by Syrian government and Kurdish forces, and 7,000 civilians had fled.
Egeland advises UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura, who has spent four years trying in vain to broker a political agreement to stop the war, and who said on Wednesday he would leave in November.
Egeland said he would also leave at the end of November, saying it had been an exhausting job in addition to his role as head of the Norwegian Refugee Council.
“There will be another team,” he said. “The job is not even half done.”

Turkish justice minister: Public should 'ignore leaks' regarding Khashoggi case

LONDON: Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul called on the public to ignore any information that had been leaked in the missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s case, Al-Arabiya English reported Thursday.
Gul also said that the case of Jamal Khashoggi is being “thoroughly” investigated and “results are expected to come out soon.”
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US Prince Khalid bin Salman previously addressed the “malicious leaks and grim rumors flying around about Jamal’s whereabouts and fate” last week. Prince Khalid said rumors that the “Kingdom’s authorities have detained” Khashoggi or “killed him are absolutely false, and baseless.”
President Donald Trump criticized Tuesday the rapidly mounting global condemnation of Saudi Arabia over the mystery of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and warned against a rush to judge. “I think we have to find out what happened first,” he said.
After a telephone conversation with King Salman on Monday in which US President Donald Trump discussed the joint investigation by the Kingdom and Turkey into Khashoggi’s disappearance, Trump said that the Saudi journalist may have been killed by “rogue killers.”
Khashoggi, a Saudi citizen who lived in the US, disappeared on Oct. 2 after visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to complete paperwork related to his divorce. Saudi Arabia and Turkey have set up a joint team to investigate the disappearance.

