Gulf brokers hit by trading drought

LONDON: A sharp slowdown in stock trading is hitting the earnings of regional brokerages as investors stay on the sidelines.
Regional political tension, global trade wars, oil price volatility and rising US interest rates have weighed on sentiment across the Gulf region and the trend is reflected in the latest crop of third quarter earnings.
Dubai-listed Al Ramz reported a 65 percent decline in third quarter profit to 4.33 million dirhams ($1.18 million) as commission income tumbled by more than a third.
Al Ramz Chairman Dhafer Al-Ahbabi described market conditions as “subdued” in an earnings statement released yesterday.
The company said it had transformed itself from being a specialist group into one with a broader focus.
“We expect the diversifying of our sources of revenues to bear fruit and enhance shareholder value,” he said.
Al Safwa Mubasher, another UAE-based brokerage with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Al Ain, said Q3 losses narrowed to 3.35 million dirhams compared to a loss of 4.79 million dirhams during the same period a year ago.
Moody’s raises GDP growth forecasts for Saudi Arabian economy
- The Moody’s report released on Wednesday maintained the Kingdom’s A1 rating
- he agency expects higher oil production to boost the Saudi economy
LONDON: Moody’s has raised Saudi Arabia’s GDP growth forecast for 2018 to 2.5 percent from 1.3 percent as it maintains a “stable outlook” for the Saudi economy.
The ratings agency also increased its 2019 GDP forecast to 2.7 percent, well above the 1.5 percent previously predicted, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Finance said.
Moody’s numbers exceed the forecasts of the Saudi Arabian government for the 2019 budget announced in September.
The Moody’s report released on Wednesday maintained the Kingdom’s A1 rating.
The agency expects higher oil production to boost the economy, but also said developments in the non-oil sector will contribute to stronger GDP growth in the medium and long-term.
Moody’s said the Saudi government deficit for the 2018 and 2019 will hover between 3.5 percent and 3.6 percent, a far cry from its previous expectations of 5.8 percent and 5.2 percent.
Moody’s commended Saudi Arabia’s reasonable control of expenditure, even in the face of higher oil revenues.
“In addition to the moderate funding requirements, the government is able to access ample sources of liquidity, from both domestic or international capital markets and financial reserves. It is unlikely to face problems in financing the fiscal deficit,” the report said.
Last week, the IMF lifted its projections for economic growth in Saudi Arabia saying the Kingdom’s economy is expected to grow by 2.2 percent in 2018 and 2.4 percent next year, raising previous projections by 0.5 percent.