Assad backs down over law to seize refugee homes

A portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad decorates a damaged building in Zabdin, in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of Damascus, on October 08, 2018. The Assad regime has withdrawn a law that allowed authorities to seize property left behind by civilians who fled the war. (AFP / LOUAI BESHARA)
NAJIA HOUSSARI
  • ‘Law 10’ withdrawn, UN humanitarian aid chief Jan Egeland says
  • The law was a major impediment to the return of millions of refugees and internally displaced people who fled their homes
BEIRUT: The Assad regime has withdrawn a law that allowed authorities to seize property left behind by civilians who fled the war in Syria, the UN humanitarian aid chief in the country said on Thursday.

Under Law 10, Syrians had 30 days to prove that they own property in redevelopment zones in order to receive shares in the projects, otherwise ownership was transferred to the local government.

The law was a major impediment to the return of millions of refugees and internally displaced people who fled their homes. Regime officials have insisted the law would not result in the confiscation of property, but was aimed at proving and organizing ownership to combat forgery of documents in opposition-held areas.

Jan Egeland, who heads aid issues in the office of UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura, said he had been told of the decision to withdraw the law by Russia, Syrian President Bashar Assad’s key military ally.

“When Russia says that it is withdrawn and there were mistakes made ... it is good news,” Egeland said. “Hopefully this will now be reality on the ground. So diplomacy can win — even in Syria.”

Syrian politician Mohammed Kheir Akkam said the law had issued by presidential decree and he knew of no decree to abolish it. “These claims are not true so far,” he said.

Nevertheless, Syrian refugees across the border in Lebanon welcomed reports that the law had been withdrawn. “We have not heard the news yet, but this is an excellent move,” Abu Mohammed, who is from Al-Qusayr and is the former head the water department in Homs, told Arab News. 

“This move reflects the goodwill of the Syrian regime toward its displaced people abroad. Their discourse is no longer an escalation against us, but an attempt to re-establish trust between Syrian citizens and the Syrian regime.”

Khalid Melhem, from Qalamoun, said the withdrawal of the law was “a gesture of goodwill, on which trust can be built.”

Melhem, an interior designer in Syria, now lives in a tent in Arsal and works as a house painter.  “I own a 300-square-meter house in Damascus, but the authorities demolished it and acquired the land. I could not return to Syria to prove my ownership of the house because they want to lure me into the country and arrest me.”

The regime acquired the property, 600 meters from the barracks of the Scientific Studies and Research Center, in 2017. “They demolished all damaged houses surrounding the barracks and prevented anyone from approaching the property except for a few Alawites, who were allowed to rebuild and reclaim their homes,” Melhem said.     

Topics: Syria

Tribe of slain Libya rebel commander protests at eastern oil port

Reuters
Tribe of slain Libya rebel commander protests at eastern oil port

  • It was not clear whether oil exports had been affected from the port located in Tobruk
  • A spokesman for port operator AGOCO, part of state oil firm NOC, declined to comment
BENGHAZI: Libyan tribesmen staged a demonstration at the eastern oil port of Hariga on Thursday in protest against the appointment of a government minister, a leading member of the tribe said.
It was not clear whether oil exports had been affected from the port, located in Tobruk near the Egyptian border.
A spokesman for port operator AGOCO, part of state oil firm NOC, declined to comment.
“We are at the port’s gate. No car can enter or leave the port,” a member of the powerful Obeidat tribe told Reuters, asking not to be identified.
He said tribesmen were protesting against a decision by the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli to appoint Ali Essawi as economy minister.
Hariga lies in eastern Libya, run by a rival administration.
Libyan prosecutors had in 2011 named Essawi as the main suspect of the killing of Abdel-Fatah Younes, a former top rebel commander during the uprising against Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Younes belongs to the Obeidat tribe.
A Libyan court in 2012 had dropped the case against Essawi and other suspects. But he re-emerged into the spotlight when Tripoli-based Prime Minister Fayez appointed him as economy minister this month.
Khalifa Haftar, a top commander whose troops control the east, this week ordered a new investigation into the killing of Younes. His killing had caused deep rifts in the rebel camp which later took over the oil producing country.
Younes was for years part of Qaddafi’s inner circle.
He defected at the start of the uprising in February 2011 and became the military chief of the rebellion, a move opposed by other rebels who had suffered under the old regime.
The circumstances of his killing remain murky, but it is known that he was slain in July 2011 after rebel leaders summoned him back from the front line to Benghazi, the eastern city and cradle of the uprising.

Topics: Libya

