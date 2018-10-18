You are here

﻿

What We Are Reading Today: Millions, Billions, Zillions by Brian W. Kernighan

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Millions, Billions, Zillions by Brian W. Kernighan

  • Numbers are often intimidating, confusing, and even deliberately deceptive
  • Misunderstanding numbers can have serious consequences
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
0

Numbers are often intimidating, confusing, and even deliberately deceptive— especially when they are really big. The media loves to report on millions, billions, and trillions, but frequently makes basic mistakes or presents such numbers in misleading ways. 

And misunderstanding numbers can have serious consequences, since they can deceive us in many of our most important decisions, including how to vote, what to buy, and whether to make a financial investment. In this short, accessible, enlightening, and entertaining book, leading computer scientist Brian Kernighan teaches anyone — even diehard math-phobes — how to demystify the numbers that assault us every day.

With examples drawn from a rich variety of sources, including journalism, advertising, and politics, Kernighan demonstrates how numbers can mislead and misrepresent. In chapters covering big numbers, units, dimensions, and more, he lays bare everything from deceptive graphs to speciously precise numbers. And he shows how anyone — using a few basic ideas and lots of shortcuts — can easily learn to recognize common mistakes, determine whether numbers are credible, and make their own sensible estimates when needed.

Giving you the simple tools you need to avoid being fooled by dubious numbers, Millions, Billions, Zillions is an essential survival guide for a world drowning in big — and often bad — data.

Brian W. Kernighan is professor of computer science at Princeton University. His many books include Understanding the Digital World: What You Need to Know about Computers, the Internet, Privacy, and Security (Princeton). He lives in Princeton, New Jersey.

Topics: Book Review WhatWeAreReadingToday #WhatWeAreReadingToday

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: The Tale of Genji, A Visual Companion
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Three Stones Make a Wall
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Ottoman Baroque by Ünver Rüstem
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Debating War and Peace by Jonathan Mermin

“World’s largest book sale” comes to Middle East at giant hangar in Dubai

Updated 18 October 2018
Reuters
0

“World’s largest book sale” comes to Middle East at giant hangar in Dubai

  • The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, launched in Kuala Lumpur in 2009, has since regularly toured Asian cities
  • Organizers hope to attract as many as 300,000 visitors during 11 days in Dubai
Updated 18 October 2018
Reuters
0
DUBAI: A gargantuan touring book sale that touts itself as the world’s largest is making its first stop in the Middle East, filling a huge hangar in Dubai with stacks of 3 million discounted books, open around the clock.
The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, launched in Kuala Lumpur in 2009, has since regularly toured Asian cities including Jakarta, Manila, Cebu, Colombo, Bangkok and Taipei. Organizers hope to attract as many as 300,000 visitors during 11 days in Dubai.
Founder Andrew Yap said he expects the sheer number of books will lure in punters.
“In a mature market like Dubai, this will give variety to readers,” he told Reuters.
Roudha Al Marri, an Emirati co-author of a guide to life in the UAE whose own book was on sale at the fair, said a city such as Dubai needed such an event to help spur reading among a “tablet generation” preoccupied with screens.
“To hold a book, smell it, to return us to more beautiful days, to throw us into mazes of stories. Every generation needs this,” she said.
Topics: Dubai Books Big Bad Wolf Book Sale

Latest updates

Assad backs down over law to seize refugee homes
0
Tribe of slain Libya rebel commander protests at eastern oil port
0
Over 400 Afghan women aim to break male stranglehold on Parliament
0
Moody’s raises GDP growth forecasts for Saudi Arabian economy
0
Lebanese virtual assistant to help diabetics has big plans to go global
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.