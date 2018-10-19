You are here

Saudi foreign minister receives German envoy

Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir receives German Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Jörg Ranau in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
Arab News
  • The Saudi-German partnership is more important now than ever before because regional and international challenges have increased
  • Germany stands with its regional partners, including Saudi Arabia, to do whatever it can to assist in the restoration of peace and security, across the world
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir received on Thursday German Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Jörg Ranau in Riyadh.

During the meeting, Al-Jubeir received a copy of his credentials as ambassador to the Kingdom in preparation for submission to King Salman.

The reception was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs Azzam bin Abdulkarim Al-Qain.

The Saudi-German partnership is more important now than ever before because regional and international challenges have increased. The full restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East is a shared objective. 

Germany stands with its regional partners, including Saudi Arabia, to do whatever it can to assist in the restoration of peace and security, across the world in general and in the region in particular.

Germany is also a committed partner of the global coalition against Daesh, the focus of which is to ensure that their military defeat is sustainable by stabilizing liberated areas, facilitating the return of internally displaced people and tackling the root causes of the emergence of the terror group.

FaceOf: Tariq bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faris, mayor of Riyadh

  • In 1984, Al-Faris earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Arizona in Tucson, US
  • Prior to being appointed mayor of Riyadh in February of this year, Al-Faris served as vice president of Arriyadh Development Authority
Tariq bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faris is the mayor of Riyadh and CEO of the Arriyadh Development Authority (ADA). Among other responsibilities, Al-Faris is tasked with doubling efforts to achieve the Kingdom’s aspirations based on the National Transformation Program (NTP) 2020 and implementing the roadmap toward Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

On Thursday, ADA and Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) signed a cooperation agreement with International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the participation of Riyadh city in the “KPIs Project” within 50 cities around the world.

In 1984, Al-Faris earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Arizona in Tucson, US. He furthered his studies in this field in 1986,  attaining his master’s degree in civil engineering. 

When he returned to Saudi Arabia in 1986 he joined ADA as a civil engineer. In 1988, he was appointed assistant director of the King Fahd Road Project and the Governance Palace Development Project. 

In 1994 Al-Faris was promoted to director of ADA’s Projects Management Department. In subsequent promotions Al-Faris became ADA’s director general of construction in 1999, and then ADA’s director general of urban facilities in 2009.

Prior to being appointed mayor of Riyadh in February of this year, Al-Faris served as vice president of ADA and as vice minister of municipal and rural affairs.

