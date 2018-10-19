Saudi foreign minister receives German envoy

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir received on Thursday German Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Jörg Ranau in Riyadh.

During the meeting, Al-Jubeir received a copy of his credentials as ambassador to the Kingdom in preparation for submission to King Salman.

The reception was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs Azzam bin Abdulkarim Al-Qain.

The Saudi-German partnership is more important now than ever before because regional and international challenges have increased. The full restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East is a shared objective.

Germany stands with its regional partners, including Saudi Arabia, to do whatever it can to assist in the restoration of peace and security, across the world in general and in the region in particular.

Germany is also a committed partner of the global coalition against Daesh, the focus of which is to ensure that their military defeat is sustainable by stabilizing liberated areas, facilitating the return of internally displaced people and tackling the root causes of the emergence of the terror group.