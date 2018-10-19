Asia air cargo market gets e-commerce boost as US-China trade war yet to bite
E-commerce is growing at pace in populous Asia, driven by Chinese behemoth Alibaba Group and rival JD.com, as well as others such as Japan’s Rakuten, sponsor of Spanish soccer giants FC Barcelona.
But the flow of goods has been threatened this year by the United States imposing import tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods to redress what it regards as unfair trade relations — with China’s government responding in kind.
“I think right now we are probably going to see a pretty strong fourth quarter,” Randy Tinseth, Boeing Co’s vice president for commercial airplane marketing, said on the sidelines of an industry conference.
“The economy today has been very, very strong. Frankly in anticipation of this geopolitical situation I think people are just going out and moving (cargo) quickly.”
Asia-Pacific air cargo volume rose 4.8 percent in January-August, showed data from the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA). That was lower than last year’s 9.8 percent but came off a higher comparison base at a time of record shipments, said AAPA Director-General Andrew Herdman.
“Given this short-term effect of scrambling to meet deadlines for tariff imposition and so on we are seeing pockets – lanes and channels – where demand is stronger than expected. For the next several months the cargo picture remains relatively robust. The question is what will the outlook for next year be.”
Asian airlines have an outsized role in air freight, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the global market as the region is a major manufacturing hub and e-commerce is growing.
“E-commerce is changing the way people are buying stuff, especially in countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines,” said Jean-Francois Laval, Airbus executive vice president, Asia sales. “It is coming from China, from Korea, it is coming from other parts of the region. You need a huge amount of cargo space.”
Boeing on Monday forecast air cargo traffic would double over the next 20 years, growing at an average rate of 4.2 percent a year.
To meet that demand, the aircraft manufacturer expects the world freighter fleet to expand over 70 percent to 3,260 planes. Around half of air cargo is carried in the bellies of passenger jets, with the remainder flown on dedicated freighters.
Some large Asian cargo carriers including Cathay Pacific Airways and Korean Air Lines rely on freight for around a quarter of revenue.
“Last year the cargo market was extremely hot. In 2018 it still grew. The trade tensions in the world will have some effects but we haven’t seen it yet. I see constraints coming in a very short time. However, we are preparing for it,” Korean Air President Walter Cho told reporters on Friday.
“Anything from the US to China and vice versa is going to be affected. We are looking at alternate markets to China and the US as well.”
Japan Airlines President Yuji Akasaka said the trade war had made no change to the cargo market to date and he only expected an impact if “extremes” occurred.
“If it does happen it may affect us in the future but as of right now we haven’t seen it and hope it will cool down and go back to normal,” he said through a translator.
In the short term, trade war impact has not been too visible because initial tariffs were on items not typically transported by air such as metals, AAPA’s Herdman said. That is starting to change, however, as duties apply to more goods.
“I heard one example ... Seafood from the US to China is subject to retaliatory tariffs, so demand in China is down. Guess what? Demand for Canadian seafood is doing just fine.”
China’s real estate investment slows as caution sinks in
BEIJING: Growth in China’s real estate investment eased in September and home sales fell for the first time since April, as developers dialled back expansion plans amid economic uncertainties and as additional curbs on speculative investment kicked in.
A cooling market could increase the downside risks to the world’s second-largest economy, which faces broader headwinds including an intensifying trade war with the United States.
However, while analysts acknowledge increasing caution in the property market, they say investment levels are still relatively high, suggesting a hard landing remains unlikely.
Growth in real estate investment, which mainly focuses on residential but also includes commercial and office space, rose 8.9 percent in September from a year earlier, compared with a 9.2 percent rise in August, Reuters calculated from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data out on Friday.
“I think overall, China’s real estate market is still resilient, and the decline in sales is within our expectations,” said Virginia Huang, Managing Director of A&T Services, CBRE Greater China.
“There is no sign that the government has relaxed their control, but it still has many methods and tools to support the market if the economy deteriorates rapidly,” Huang said.
Real estate has been one of the few bright spots in China’s investment landscape, partly due to robust sales in smaller cities where a government clampdown on speculation has been not as aggressive as it is in larger cities.
The market has struggled as authorities continued to keep a tight grip over the sector, ramping up control in hundreds of cities. Transactions fell sharply over the period dubbed “Golden September and Silver October,” traditionally a high season for new home sales.
Property sales by floor area fell 3.6 percent in September from a year earlier, compared with a 2.4 percent gain in August, according to Reuters calculations, the first decline since April. In year-to-date terms, property sales rose 2.9 percent in the first three quarters.
China’s central bank governor Yi Gang said last week he still sees plenty of room for adjustment in interest rates and the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), as downside risks from trade tensions with the United States remain significant.
The government has implemented four RRR cuts this year, releasing hundreds of billions in new liquidity to the market.
China has for several years pushed a deleveraging campaign to reduce financial risks, clamping down on shadow banking and closing many “grey” financing channels for real estate firms.
For many highly leveraged developers, there are already signs of increasing caution as exemplified by a surge in failed land auctions due to tight liquidity and thinning margins.
New construction starts measured by floor area, an indicator of developers’ expansion appetite, rose 20.3 percent in September from a year earlier, compared with a 26.6 percent gain in August, Reuters calculations showed.
That’s against the backdrop of seemingly looser funding conditions for China’s real estate developers, who raised 12.2 trillion yuan ($1.76 trillion) in the first nine months, up 7.8 percent from the same period a year earlier, the NBS said.
The growth rate compared with a 6.9 percent increase in January-August period.
“Many developers will face lots of maturing debt by the end of this year, and there are perceived risks in the economy, so they will be more cautious,” Huang said.
China’s housing ministry is considering putting an end to the pre-sale system that developers use to secure capital quickly, in an effort to crack down on financial risks in the property sector.
China’s home prices held up well in August, defying property curbs. But analysts expect additional regulatory tightening and slowing economic growth will soon take the wind out of the property market’s sails.
The National Bureau of Statistics will release September official home price data on Saturday.