British woman detained in Malaysia, accused of killing husband

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Malaysian police said Friday that a British woman has been detained on the resort island of Langkawi for allegedly stabbing her husband to death.
Langkawi police chief Supt. Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim said investigators found a 12-inch-long kitchen knife stained with blood in the couple’s home where John William Jones, 62, was found dead Thursday. He said police were called to the scene after Samantha Jones, 51, asked her neighbor to call an ambulance but her husband was pronounced dead by medical officers.
He said a stab wound was found on Jones’ chest and police have classified the case as murder.
“She confessed that she stabbed her husband in the chest during a heated argument but this is still under investigation,” Mohamad Iqbal told The Associated Press by phone. She was taken to court, which allowed her held in remand until Tuesday.
He said that John William Jones was a former firefighter who moved with his wife to the tropical island 11 years ago under Malaysia My Second Home program, which gives foreigners long-staying visas.
Murder carries a mandatory death sentence by hanging but Malaysia’s government recently announced plans to abolish the death penalty for all crimes. It said all executions would be put on hold pending changes to the laws.
More than half of Albanians would like to emigrate
The study, led by Russell King of the University of Sussex and Albanian researcher Ilir Gedeshi, found that the country’s potential migration had grown from 44 percent in 2007 to 52 percent in 2018.
Since Albania toppled communism in 1991, more than 1.4 million Albanians, nearly half the current population of the Balkan country, have emigrated mostly to neighboring Italy and Greece and less to the Britain, Germany and the United States.
The study showed economic motives were still the main factor, but less so, and that those mulling migration now prefer Germany and the US
Some 65,000 Albanians applied for asylum in Germany in 2015-16, with most of them rejected as it began welcoming Syrians fleeing war at home. Germany has since begun welcoming doctors and nurses, almost all new graduates.
As the global and economic crisis since 2008 hit the economies of Italy and Greece, home to about one million Albanians, remittances to Albania, key to alleviating poverty, shrunk by one third and 133,544 migrants came back home.
“The unemployed, unskilled and uneducated were potential migrants earlier. Now the skilled, the educated with a job and good economic standing want to migrate,” Gedeshi told Reuters.
“We also found out economic reasons mattered less because people now want to migrate for better education. A group also wants to leave because they see no future in Albania,” he added.
Given the rising educational profile of potential migrants, the study recommended Albania sought agreements on “managed skilled migration, always bearing in mind the dangers of brain and skills drain.”
“Efforts should also be made to improve and broaden the structure of employment and business opportunities in Albania so that fewer people are pessimistic about their future in Albania and see migration as the ‘only way out’,” it added.