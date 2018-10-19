Southeast Asian navies to hold drills with China next week

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asian navies are heading to their first joint exercises with China in its southern waters next week, and defense officials agreed Friday to conduct a similar drill with the US next year.
Singapore’s Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen said the drills next week in waters surrounding Zhanjiang will build trust and confidence among the navies participating.
The defense ministers of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations said in a joint declaration their planned exercises in 2019 would “enhance friendship and confidence between ASEAN member states’ navies and the People’s Liberation Army Navy and the US Navy.”
The officials said at a news conference that the location and extent of the second exercise had not been decided.
ASEAN defense ministers are in Singapore with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Wei Feng, for an Asian security conference this weekend.
Mattis said he remains keen for a “constructive relationship” with China but expressed concern about its military activities in the disputed South China Sea.
By working with ASEAN and other partners, the US affirms that “no single nation can rewrite the international rules of the road,” he added.
The exercises with China’s navy next week will include operations like maritime safety, medical evacuation, and search and rescue procedures.
Asked if it holding the exercise in the South China Sea was contentious, Ng said all countries had the right of navigation and military activities consistent with international law.
China and other Asian governments have rival claims to parts of the South China Sea. Chinese military activity in the disputed areas is viewed by Washington as irresponsible while Beijing complains of an inappropriate US military presence.
“Having an exercise with one but not the other could be misinterpreted as being partial. As such, the optics are vital,” said Eugene Tan, an associate professor of law at Singapore Management University.
“It’s the attempt at ensuring that both countries and their militaries are engaged with the region. It’s another but important manifestation of the balance of powers approach at work,” he added.
Southeast Asian navies to hold drills with China next week
Southeast Asian navies to hold drills with China next week
- The planned exercises would ‘enhance friendship and confidence between ASEAN member states’ navies and the People’s Liberation Army Navy and the US Navy’
SINGAPORE: Southeast Asian navies are heading to their first joint exercises with China in its southern waters next week, and defense officials agreed Friday to conduct a similar drill with the US next year.
More than half of Albanians would like to emigrate
- The country’s potential migration has grown from 44 percent in 2007 to 52 percent in 2018
- Study shows those mulling migration now prefer Germany and the US
TIRANA: More than half of Albania’s population would like to move to richer countries with better schooling, a study showed on Friday.
The study, led by Russell King of the University of Sussex and Albanian researcher Ilir Gedeshi, found that the country’s potential migration had grown from 44 percent in 2007 to 52 percent in 2018.
Since Albania toppled communism in 1991, more than 1.4 million Albanians, nearly half the current population of the Balkan country, have emigrated mostly to neighboring Italy and Greece and less to the Britain, Germany and the United States.
The study showed economic motives were still the main factor, but less so, and that those mulling migration now prefer Germany and the US.
Some 65,000 Albanians applied for asylum in Germany in 2015-16, with most of them rejected as it began welcoming Syrians fleeing war at home. Germany has since begun welcoming doctors and nurses, almost all new graduates.
As the global and economic crisis since 2008 hit the economies of Italy and Greece, home to about one million Albanians, remittances to Albania, key to alleviating poverty, shrunk by one third and 133,544 migrants came back home.
“The unemployed, unskilled and uneducated were potential migrants earlier. Now the skilled, the educated with a job and good economic standing want to migrate,” Gedeshi told Reuters.
“We also found out economic reasons mattered less because people now want to migrate for better education. A group also wants to leave because they see no future in Albania,” he added.
Given the rising educational profile of potential migrants, the study recommended Albania sought agreements on “managed skilled migration, always bearing in mind the dangers of brain and skills drain.”
“Efforts should also be made to improve and broaden the structure of employment and business opportunities in Albania so that fewer people are pessimistic about their future in Albania and see migration as the ‘only way out’,” it added.