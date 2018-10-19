Afghan polls delayed in Kandahar after police chief’s killing

KABUL – Afghanistan’s government on Friday said it was postponing the parliamentary elections and deploying troops in the Kandahar province to quell any attempts at unrest, after two top commanders were killed by the Taliban a day earlier, officials said.
In a statement released early on Friday, the presidential palace said that the decision to delay the polls on Saturday were made “at the request of the people of Kandahar” and in keeping with the suggestion by the government-appointed election commission. The elections have experienced several delays in the past three years because of an ongoing power struggle within the government.
The move follows an attack on Thursday where the bodyguard of Kandahar’s governor killed the province’s police chief, General Abdul Raziq, and the head of intelligence as the two were walking with US’ top military commander for Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, after a security meeting.
The event has created a military and political vacuum in Kandahar — the birthplace of the Taliban — and is seen as a major blow for the shaky central government. The militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, which saw General Miller escaping unhurt, while two US soldiers, a foreign contractor, Kandahar’s governor, Zalmai Weesa, the province’s army chief and another top police commander were wounded in the incident.
The Taliban said that the assailant was the group’s supporter, adding that they had intended to target General Miller and General Raziq — a top anti-Taliban commander.
Assange sues Ecuadorian government over ‘fundamental rights’ breaches
- Wikileaks founder Assange has filed a lawsuit in Ecuador seeking better access to communications
- Assange has lived in the Andean nation’s London embassy for six years
QUITO: Julian Assange is sueing the Ecuadorian government over breaches of his “fundamental rights.”
Wikileaks founder Assange has filed a lawsuit in Ecuador seeking better access to communications as part of his asylum in the Andean nation’s London embassy, where he has lived for six years, his lawyer told a news conference on Friday.
The whistleblowing website said its general counsel arrived in Ecuador on Thursday to launch a legal case against the government for “violating (Assange’s) fundamental rights and freedom.”
“The move comes almost seven months after Ecuador threatened to remove his protection and summarily cut off his access to the outside world, including by refusing to allow journalists and human rights organizations to see him,” WikiLeaks said.
It added that the embassy was requiring Assange’s visitors — including journalists and lawyers — to disclose “private or political details such as their social media usernames.”
The Ecuador government issued no immediate statement in response.
Assange’s legal action comes with speculation mounting that Ecuador was preparing to end its standoff with the British government by terminating his six-year asylum.
Quito confirmed blocking Assange’s Internet and mobile phone access in March after accusing him of breaking “a written committment” not to interfere in Ecuador’s foreign policies.
Assange found refuge in the embassy in 2012 after a British judge ruled he should be extradited to Sweden to face allegations of sexual assault, and he feared being transferred to the US.
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in March 2017 that arresting Assange for leaking sensitive US government files through his websites was a “priority.”