Yemeni president looking forward to the return of Chinese oil, gas and energy investments

DUBAI: Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi said that he is looking forward to the return of Chinese investments to Yemen in terms of oil, gas and energy.
Saba News Agency stated that during his meeting with the newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Yemen, Kang Yong, the Yemeni president called for re-activating the previous agreements and understandings between Yemen and China. He praised China’s stances that supported Yemen and its constitutional legitimacy in various international forums.
The Chinese ambassador renewed his country’s support for Hadi and said that “he (Hadi) represents the legitimacy of Yemen, which was unanimously agreed upon by the Yemeni people and supported by international and UN resolutions.”
Ambassador Yong confirmed China’s firm and supportive stance for Yemen and its constitutional legitimacy, until the return of the peace it deserves in accordance with the three principles that were approved on the local and international levels.
Christian leaders urge Israeli PM to nix church lands bill
JERUSALEM: Christian leaders in Jerusalem are urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop a bill that the churches say would allow the state to appropriate land sold to buyers.
Orthodox, Catholic and Armenian church leaders wrote a letter to Netanyahu on Friday saying the vote “constitutes a flagrant disregard” of his earlier assurances to block the legislation. The government’s Ministerial Legislation Committee will reportedly vote on the bill on Sunday.
The bill’s sponsor, lawmaker Rachel Azaria, has said the questionable sales of these properties have plunged thousands of Jerusalem residents into uncertainty over their living conditions.
Earlier this year, the churches shut Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified and buried, for three days after the municipality tried to levy taxes on church properties.