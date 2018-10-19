‘Disrespectful, disgusting’ — Bayern bosses attack German media

BERLIN: Bayern Munich bosses Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness on Friday launched a fierce attack on the German media over “disrespectful and disgusting” reporting amid a rare four-match winless streak for the Bundesliga champions.
“FC Bayern will no longer accept this manner (of reporting),” fumed Rummenigge, who even quoted a paragraph of the German constitution which says “human dignity shall be inviolable.”
“Obviously you no longer think about dignity and decorum anymore,” he told reporters.
“There seem to be no boundaries anymore, especially for the media and even ‘experts’ who have played at this club.”
Criticism of Bayern’s stars, particularly Bayern captain Manuel Neuer, who has struggled for form after twice fracturing his foot in 2017, has clearly irked the senior Bayern figures.
Rummenigge revealed Bayern have even taken legal action against several German media outlets.
Back-to-back league defeats against Hertha Berlin and Borussia Moenchengladbach have left Bayern sixth in the Bundesliga table — four points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund before Saturday’s match at Wolfsburg.
Bayern have won the past six German league titles — often by a huge points margin — meaning criticism of the club is a rare occurrence.
Rummenigge and Hoeness certainly appear to be struggling to cope with the recent broadsides aimed at Bayern.
“We will not put up with this slanderous and degrading coverage,” said Rummenigge.
“We will protect our players, our coach and also the club from today.”
Hoeness, Bayern’s president, continued by singling out individual journalists for fierce criticism, “we will not accept disrespectful, disgusting coverage.”
Bayern’s sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, who also attended the hastily-arranged press conference, fired back at criticism that he has not supported head coach Niko Kovac enough publically.
“That was respectless, it has never come into question that there is a problem with Niko,” fumed Salihamidzic.
“It’s not on to criticize the entire work of the club, I was outraged how unashamed and disrespectful the coverage was.”
‘Disrespectful, disgusting’ — Bayern bosses attack German media
‘Disrespectful, disgusting’ — Bayern bosses attack German media
- Criticism of Bayern’s stars, particularly Bayern captain Manuel Neuer, who has struggled for form after twice fracturing his foot in 2017, has clearly irked senior Bayern figures
- Back-to-back league defeats against Hertha Berlin and Borussia Moenchengladbach have left Bayern sixth in the Bundesliga table
BERLIN: Bayern Munich bosses Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness on Friday launched a fierce attack on the German media over “disrespectful and disgusting” reporting amid a rare four-match winless streak for the Bundesliga champions.
Jabeur becomes first Tunisian woman to make WTA final
- Jabeur, ranked 101st in the world and who came through qualifying, prevailed over Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
- In Saturday’s final, Jabeur will face sixth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia, last year’s runner-up, who put out Britain’s Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-3.
MOSCOW: Ons Jabeur made history on Friday when she became the first Tunisian woman to reach a WTA final by seeing off Latvian fifth seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.
Jabeur, ranked 101st in the world and who came through qualifying, prevailed in one hour 37 minutes.
“This is really amazing and I’m really happy. I gave it all today, and it wasn’t easy because she plays really good,” said 24-year-old Jabeur, who unleashed 45 winners on her way to victory.
“Maybe I was too relaxed in the second set. At the end, I stayed calm. It was a little bit frustrating because I missed some easy balls, but I said I was just going to play my game, and if it goes, it goes.”
In Saturday’s final, Jabeur will face sixth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia, last year’s runner-up, who put out Britain’s Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-3.
“They’re both playing good, so I hope they fight for four hours,” Jabeur had said. “The best win is that there is a Tunisian in the final.”
Jabeur lost her only career meeting against Kasatkina at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
“She (Jabeur) plays interesting tennis with plenty of drop shots, often advances to the net,” Kasatkina said.
“Everything is possible in tomorrow’s final and I will just come onto the court and try to play my best.”
In the ATP event, France’s Adrian Mannarino ended Egor Gerasimov’s run beating the Belarus qualifier 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 to set up a semifinal with Italy’s Andreas Seppi, who ousted fourth seeded Serb Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 7-6 (7/2).
Second seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia beat last year’s runner-up Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 will face third-seeded compatriot Karen Khachanov, who saw off Mirza Basic of Bosnia 6-2, 7-6 (7/5).