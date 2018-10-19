You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi General Security Aviation Command joins effort to help Yemeni storm victims
﻿

Saudi General Security Aviation Command joins effort to help Yemeni storm victims

1 / 2
A man holds an umbrella as he takes shelter from rain brought by Cyclone Luban in Salalah, Oman, in this October 13, 2018 photo. (REUTERS)
2 / 2
Streets and homes are flooded in the aftermath of the landfall of Cyclone Luban in eastern Yemen where residents ask government officials for help. (AFP)
Updated 20 October 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi General Security Aviation Command joins effort to help Yemeni storm victims

  • Luban affected Yemeni families living along the coastal areas of Mahrah province
Updated 20 October 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The General Security Aviation Command has joined the Saudi efforts to help Yemeni people affected by tropical storm Luban, which hit several parts of Mahra. It has carried out rescue missions, helped to search for missing persons and undertaken medical evacuations, as well as transporting and delivering relief supplies.
Officials confirmed the participation of the aviation command as part of the humanitarian efforts by the Arab coalition to provide aid and relief to Mahra province.
A number of advanced aircraft are part of the effort. They are equipped with high-tech communications systems.

Topics: Cyclone Luban Yemen Oman Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Middle-East
KSRelief sends convoy to help those affected by cyclone Luban in Yemen
0
Middle-East
Luban downgraded to tropical storm, but Omanis warned of flash foods

Saudi Arabia says missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead

Updated 20 October 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia says missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead

  • The journalist died after a fistfight at the consulate in Istanbul
  • Deputy intelligence chief, royal court adviser removed from positions, 18 Saudis arrested
Updated 20 October 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday the death of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying a preliminary investigation indicated he lost his life after a fight at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
“The discussions between Jamal Khashoggi and those he met at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul... devolved into a fistfight, leading to his death,” the Saudi Press Agency said, citing the public prosecutor.
Eighteen Saudis have been arrested in connection with the incident and the investigation is ongoing, the public prosecutor said.
“The Kingdom expresses its deep regret at the painful developments that have taken place and stresses the commitment of the authorities in the Kingdom to bring the facts to the public opinion, to hold all those involved accountable and bring them to justice,” a statement on the SPA said.
Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who lived in the US, disappeared on Oct. 2 after visiting the consulate to complete paperwork related to his divorce.
Deputy intelligence chief Ahmed Al-Asiri was removed from his position and Saud Al-Qahtani from his advisory role at the Royal Court, through royal decrees.
Three other intelligence officials who were also sacked have been named as Mohammad bin Saleh Al-Rumaih, Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Shaya and Rashad bin Hamed Al-Muhamadi.
King Salman also ordered the creation of a ministerial committee, headed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to restructure the country’s General Intelligence agency and issue the results of its work within a month.
Members of the committee include the interior and foreign ministers as well as the heads of the General Intelligence and State Security.
A team of Saudi investigators were sent to Istanbul and have been working on the case with Turkish detectives, who entered the consulate on Thursday.
Earlier in the week, Saudi Arabia promised a thorough and transparent investigation into what happened to the journalist in Turkey.

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey urges public to ignore Khashoggi case ‘leaks’ as Putin awaits investigation outcome
0
Saudi Arabia
Trump slams rush to condemn Saudi Arabia over Jamal Khashoggi disappearance

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia says missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead
0
Despite talk of equality, women bosses still rare in the US
0
What We Are Reading Today: Identity Crisis
0
Wife of ex-Interpol president wary of Chinese envoys
0
Indian temple priests turn back women, defying court ruling
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.