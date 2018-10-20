You are here

FaceOf: Maysan Mamoun, founder of COdesign Arabia

Updated 20 October 2018
Arab News
JEFF LATZKE | AP
Maysan Mamoun is the founder of COdesign Arabia, a professional design studio that focuses on a design approach that engages, connects and involves communities in the creative process through participation. Mamoun is also a member of the Royal Architectural Institute Of Canada. 

Mamoun attained a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Effat University in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2009, a master’s degree in architecture from Carlton University in Ottawa, Canada in 2013, an executive degree from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US in 2015, a post-professional master’s in architecture from McGill University in Montreal, Canada in 2016. 

Her previous work includes working as an intern architect at Saudi Diyar Consulting from June 2008-July 2008, intern architect at MOK Architects from November 2009-February 2010 and creative director at Moreyat.

She participated at the Tasmeem Fair, organized by the Saudi Art Council, and presented her work “The Abode,’’ derived from our limited perception of time and place, and is basically a space that represents both tangible and abstract materials, providing a harmonious understanding of our existential experience.

“The idea that I want to deliver here is the meaning of life unlimited — ‘Donia’ —  and the infinite ‘hereafter,’ through two materials, wax and ice. I wanted to form the shape of wax based on the ice to resemble the meaning of good deeds in life and how they last.’’

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia says missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead

Updated 20 October 2018
Arab News
Saudi Arabia says missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead

  • The journalist died after a fistfight at the consulate in Istanbul
  • Deputy intelligence chief, royal court adviser removed from positions, 18 Saudis arrested
Updated 20 October 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday the death of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying a preliminary investigation indicated he lost his life after a fight at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
“The discussions between Jamal Khashoggi and those he met at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul... devolved into a fistfight, leading to his death,” the Saudi Press Agency said, citing the public prosecutor.
Eighteen Saudis have been arrested in connection with the incident and the investigation is ongoing, the public prosecutor said.
“The Kingdom expresses its deep regret at the painful developments that have taken place and stresses the commitment of the authorities in the Kingdom to bring the facts to the public opinion, to hold all those involved accountable and bring them to justice,” a statement on the SPA said.
Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who lived in the US, disappeared on Oct. 2 after visiting the consulate to complete paperwork related to his divorce.
Deputy intelligence chief Ahmed Al-Asiri was removed from his position and Saud Al-Qahtani from his advisory role at the Royal Court, through royal decrees.
Three other intelligence officials who were also sacked have been named as Mohammad bin Saleh Al-Rumaih, Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Shaya and Rashad bin Hamed Al-Muhamadi.
King Salman also ordered the creation of a ministerial committee, headed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to restructure the country’s General Intelligence agency and issue the results of its work within a month.
Members of the committee include the interior and foreign ministers as well as the heads of the General Intelligence and State Security.
A team of Saudi investigators were sent to Istanbul and have been working on the case with Turkish detectives, who entered the consulate on Thursday.
Earlier in the week, Saudi Arabia promised a thorough and transparent investigation into what happened to the journalist in Turkey.

