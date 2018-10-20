FaceOf: Maysan Mamoun, founder of COdesign Arabia

Maysan Mamoun is the founder of COdesign Arabia, a professional design studio that focuses on a design approach that engages, connects and involves communities in the creative process through participation. Mamoun is also a member of the Royal Architectural Institute Of Canada.

Mamoun attained a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Effat University in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2009, a master’s degree in architecture from Carlton University in Ottawa, Canada in 2013, an executive degree from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US in 2015, a post-professional master’s in architecture from McGill University in Montreal, Canada in 2016.

Her previous work includes working as an intern architect at Saudi Diyar Consulting from June 2008-July 2008, intern architect at MOK Architects from November 2009-February 2010 and creative director at Moreyat.

She participated at the Tasmeem Fair, organized by the Saudi Art Council, and presented her work “The Abode,’’ derived from our limited perception of time and place, and is basically a space that represents both tangible and abstract materials, providing a harmonious understanding of our existential experience.

“The idea that I want to deliver here is the meaning of life unlimited — ‘Donia’ — and the infinite ‘hereafter,’ through two materials, wax and ice. I wanted to form the shape of wax based on the ice to resemble the meaning of good deeds in life and how they last.’’