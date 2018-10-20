You are here

Tabuk 4: Saudi Arabia, Egypt conclude 10-day military drill

Saudi and Egyptian officers at Tabuk 4 joint military drill at Egypt’s Safaga naval base. (SPA)
Updated 20 October 2018
Arab News
Saudi Arabia and Egypt concluded their 10-day joint military drill, Tabuk 4, at Egypt’s Safaga naval base.

Tabuk 4 was concluded under the patronage of Egypt’s assistant defense minister, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Wasfi, and with the attendance of the deputy commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Maj. Gen. Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Megrin. The joint exercise included finding and eliminating terrorist hideouts in cities.

The final ceremony was attended by the commander of the infantry of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Maj. Gen. Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Juhani, the military attaché at the Saudi Embassy in Egypt, Brig. Abdullah bin Yousef Al-Jasser, and senior officers from both countries’ armed forces.

Tabuk 4 was aimed at combatting terrorism, improving military coordination between Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and responding to emergencies.

Al-Megrin highlighted the benefits of exchanging experiences in military operations and combatting terrorism, such as refining combat skills and increasing readiness.

He hailed Saudi participants’ performance, combat readiness and mastery of all assigned tasks during Tabuk 4.

Al-Megrin highlighted the great attention paid by the Saudi leadership to training and arming the military.

Saudi Arabia says missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead

Updated 20 October 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday the death of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying a preliminary investigation indicated he lost his life after a fight at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
“The discussions between Jamal Khashoggi and those he met at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul... devolved into a fistfight, leading to his death,” the Saudi Press Agency said, citing the public prosecutor.
Eighteen Saudis have been arrested in connection with the incident and the investigation is ongoing, the public prosecutor said.
“The Kingdom expresses its deep regret at the painful developments that have taken place and stresses the commitment of the authorities in the Kingdom to bring the facts to the public opinion, to hold all those involved accountable and bring them to justice,” a statement on the SPA said.
Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who lived in the US, disappeared on Oct. 2 after visiting the consulate to complete paperwork related to his divorce.
Deputy intelligence chief Ahmed Al-Asiri was removed from his position and Saud Al-Qahtani from his advisory role at the Royal Court, through royal decrees.
Three other intelligence officials who were also sacked have been named as Mohammad bin Saleh Al-Rumaih, Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Shaya and Rashad bin Hamed Al-Muhamadi.
King Salman also ordered the creation of a ministerial committee, headed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to restructure the country’s General Intelligence agency and issue the results of its work within a month.
Members of the committee include the interior and foreign ministers as well as the heads of the General Intelligence and State Security.
A team of Saudi investigators were sent to Istanbul and have been working on the case with Turkish detectives, who entered the consulate on Thursday.
Earlier in the week, Saudi Arabia promised a thorough and transparent investigation into what happened to the journalist in Turkey.

