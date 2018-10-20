Tabuk 4: Saudi Arabia, Egypt conclude 10-day military drill

Saudi Arabia and Egypt concluded their 10-day joint military drill, Tabuk 4, at Egypt’s Safaga naval base.

Tabuk 4 was concluded under the patronage of Egypt’s assistant defense minister, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Wasfi, and with the attendance of the deputy commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Maj. Gen. Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Megrin. The joint exercise included finding and eliminating terrorist hideouts in cities.

The final ceremony was attended by the commander of the infantry of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Maj. Gen. Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Juhani, the military attaché at the Saudi Embassy in Egypt, Brig. Abdullah bin Yousef Al-Jasser, and senior officers from both countries’ armed forces.

Tabuk 4 was aimed at combatting terrorism, improving military coordination between Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and responding to emergencies.

Al-Megrin highlighted the benefits of exchanging experiences in military operations and combatting terrorism, such as refining combat skills and increasing readiness.

He hailed Saudi participants’ performance, combat readiness and mastery of all assigned tasks during Tabuk 4.

Al-Megrin highlighted the great attention paid by the Saudi leadership to training and arming the military.