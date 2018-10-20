You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to fight poverty
﻿

Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to fight poverty

Saudi Arabia is one of the first countries to help people in need globally. (Photo: mofa.gov.sa)
Updated 20 October 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to fight poverty

  • Saudi Arabia is one of the first countries to help people in need globally. (Photo: mofa.gov.sa)
Updated 20 October 2018
Arab News
0

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia is continuing to fight poverty domestically and globally through its humanitarian responsibility toward others, the adviser to its foreign minister said in a speech at the UN in New York.
Nabil bin Mohammed Al-Saleh cited the Kingdom’s role in providing humanitarian assistance and helping poor and developing countries.
Saudi Arabia stresses the importance of international cooperation against economic hardships in developing countries, he said.
Saudi Arabia is one of the first countries to help people in need globally, and is one of the most important donor countries in the world, he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen poverty

Related

0
Middle-East
KSRelief sends convoy to help those affected by cyclone Luban in Yemen
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi oil-product aid set to reach Yemen by end of October

Saudi Arabia says missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead

Updated 20 October 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia says missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead

  • The journalist died after a fistfight at the consulate in Istanbul
  • Deputy intelligence chief, royal court adviser removed from positions, 18 Saudis arrested
Updated 20 October 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday the death of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying a preliminary investigation indicated he lost his life after a fight at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
“The discussions between Jamal Khashoggi and those he met at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul... devolved into a fistfight, leading to his death,” the Saudi Press Agency said, citing the public prosecutor.
Eighteen Saudis have been arrested in connection with the incident and the investigation is ongoing, the public prosecutor said.
“The Kingdom expresses its deep regret at the painful developments that have taken place and stresses the commitment of the authorities in the Kingdom to bring the facts to the public opinion, to hold all those involved accountable and bring them to justice,” a statement on the SPA said.
Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who lived in the US, disappeared on Oct. 2 after visiting the consulate to complete paperwork related to his divorce.
Deputy intelligence chief Ahmed Al-Asiri was removed from his position and Saud Al-Qahtani from his advisory role at the Royal Court, through royal decrees.
Three other intelligence officials who were also sacked have been named as Mohammad bin Saleh Al-Rumaih, Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Shaya and Rashad bin Hamed Al-Muhamadi.
King Salman also ordered the creation of a ministerial committee, headed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to restructure the country’s General Intelligence agency and issue the results of its work within a month.
Members of the committee include the interior and foreign ministers as well as the heads of the General Intelligence and State Security.
A team of Saudi investigators were sent to Istanbul and have been working on the case with Turkish detectives, who entered the consulate on Thursday.
Earlier in the week, Saudi Arabia promised a thorough and transparent investigation into what happened to the journalist in Turkey.

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey urges public to ignore Khashoggi case ‘leaks’ as Putin awaits investigation outcome
0
Saudi Arabia
Trump slams rush to condemn Saudi Arabia over Jamal Khashoggi disappearance

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia says missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead
0
Despite talk of equality, women bosses still rare in the US
0
What We Are Reading Today: Identity Crisis
0
Wife of ex-Interpol president wary of Chinese envoys
0
Indian temple priests turn back women, defying court ruling
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.