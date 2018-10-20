LONDON: Twenty men have been jailed for raping and abusing more than a dozen girls in a northern England town, in what a judge called a “vile and wicked” campaign of exploitation.
The men in the town of Huddersfield were found guilty in three trials this year, but the verdicts could not be reported until a judge lifted reporting restrictions Friday.
The cases are the latest in a series of prosecutions in northern English towns and cities for child sexual exploitation involving men of mostly Pakistani heritage.
The men were accused of being part of a gang that groomed vulnerable girls — described in court as from “isolated” backgrounds — and were convicted of more than 120 offenses against 15 victims aged between 11 and 17.
Prosecutors said the victims were plied with alcohol and drugs before being sexually abused by the men at parties and in cars, parking lots, a snooker center and a fast-food restaurant.
Amere Singh Dhaliwal, whom prosecutors said was the gang’s ringleader, was found guilty of 22 counts of rape and sentenced earlier this year to a minimum of 18 years in prison. The judge told him that “the way you treated these girls defies understanding.”
“This abuse was vile and wicked,” Judge Geoffrey Marson said as he passed sentence at Leeds Crown Court.
The other men received sentences of between five and 18 years in prison.
The cases in Huddersfield, Rochdale and other towns — in which most of the victims were white — have heightened ethnic tensions in Britain and spurred criticism of local authorities.
20 jailed for sex abuse of teenagers in UK
20 jailed for sex abuse of teenagers in UK
- The men were accused of being part of a gang that groomed vulnerable girls
LONDON: Twenty men have been jailed for raping and abusing more than a dozen girls in a northern England town, in what a judge called a “vile and wicked” campaign of exploitation.
US charges Chicago man with online recruiting for Daesh
- The 34-year-old made an initial court appearance Friday and was ordered held in federal custody
- The naturalized US citizen is allegedly a member of Khattab Media Foundation, an online group aligned with Daesh
CHICAGO: A US citizen of Iraqi descent has been charged in Chicago with online coordination with Daesh to recruit and encourage attacks, federal authorities said Friday.
Ashraf Al-Safoo was arrested Wednesday in the Midwestern city and charged with one count of conspiracy to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.
The 34-year-old made an initial court appearance Friday and was ordered held in federal custody.
Safoo is accused of disseminating “online propaganda promoting violence in support of (Daesh),” Assistant Attorney General John Demers said in a statement.
The naturalized US citizen is allegedly a member of Khattab Media Foundation, an online group aligned with Daesh, authorities said.
He is accused of posting pro-Daesh “videos, articles, essays and infographics across multiple social media platforms, at the direction and in coordination with” the extremist group, the Department of Justice said in a statement.
Much of the propaganda allegedly promoted violent jihad.
The government’s complaint made public Friday included posts Safoo is alleged to have written online calling on others to “roll up your sleeves” to create online content in support of Daesh.
“Participate in the war, and spread fear,” Safoo is accused of writing.