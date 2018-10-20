What We Are Reading Today: Identity Crisis
Donald Trump’s election victory stunned the world. How did he pull it off? Was it his appeal to alienated voters in the battleground states? Was it Hillary Clinton and the scandals associated with her long career in politics? Were key factors already in place before the nominees were even chosen?
Identity Crisis provides a gripping account of the campaign that appeared to break all the political rules — but in fact didn’t, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. Identity Crisis takes readers from the bruising primaries to an election night the outcome of which defied the predictions of the pollsters and pundits. The book shows how fundamental characteristics of the nation and its politics —the state of the economy, the Obama presidency, and the demographics of the political parties — combined with the candidates’ personalities and rhetoric to produce one of the most unexpected presidencies in history.
What We Are Reading Today: Foreshadow by Leena Al-Thekair
- 'Foreshadow' is the author Leena Al-Thekair’s debut novel
- The book certainly does not feel like it has been written by a 15-year-old
Steady yourself, you are about to go on a rollercoaster ride. This book gives insight into the life of Meghan, a high-school freshman, who experiences everything a normal high-schooler does: Sore teachers, anxiety about not being able to fit in, finding friends, keeping up with the old ones. But that isn’t anything she can’t handle.
Meghan’s brother is a physics nerd, and Meghan helps him in his lab until one day she survives a near-lethal accident. She is left with a permanent change and so the year in front of her doesn’t look very bearable.
A beautiful story doesn’t just tell you a series of events — it intertwines feelings, emotions, moments you can relate to, and most of all it makes you live the story yourself. All such qualities can be found in Foreshadow.
It is hard to put down the book once you pick it up. What makes the novel even more notable is its author Leena Al-Thekair. This is her debut novel; with its publication she earned the title of the youngest English-language author in the Kingdom. She wrote the book when she was 14 and it was published when she was 15. But Foreshadow does not feel like it has been written by a 15-year-old.
The book is available in Virgin megastores in all the branches of the Kingdom and at Amazon as a paperback and on Kindle.